Cowboys vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys squeaked out a win against the New York Giants in Week 2 of the NFL season, playing in one of the most electric games of the season. Now, they'll head to Chicago to take on the Bears in Week 3.
The Bears were steamrolled by the Detroit Lions in Week 2. The first two games of the Ben Johnson era have been a disaster, and people are starting to have serious questions about Caleb Williams being their quarterback of the future.
Despite that, the Bears enter this game as the slight betting favorite. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this game.
Cowboys vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cowboys +1.5 (-112)
- Bears -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +100
- Bears -120
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Cowboys vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept 21
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cowboys Record: 1-1
- Bears Record: 0-2
Cowboys vs. Bears Betting Trends
- Cowboys are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Cowboys' last 10 games
- Cowboys are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. NFC opponents
- Bears are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- Bears have lost six straight home games
- Bears are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games played in September
Cowboys vs. Bears Injury Reports
Cowboys Injury Report
- Cooper Beebe, C - IR
- DaRon Bland, CB - Questionable
- KaVontae Turpin, WR - Questionable
- Perrion Winfrey, DT - IR
- John Stephens Jr., TE - IR
Bears Injury Report
- Jaylon Johnson, CB - Doubtful
- Jahdae Walker, WR - Questionable
- Kyler Gordon, CB - Questionable
- T.J. Edwards, LB - Questionable
- Xavier Carlton, DE - Out
Cowboys vs. Bears Key Player to Watch
- Dak Prescott, QB - Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott has quietly had a fantastic start to his season. he has averaged 274.5 passing yards per game, completing 68.6% of passes. That's far better than the numbers he was posting last year before going down with a season-ending injury. We'll see if he can build on that and the weeks to come and get the Cowboys into the playoff conversation.
Cowboys vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the OVER in this NFC showdown:
The Cowboys and Bears defenses have been horrific this season. They rank 30th and 32nd in opponent yards per play. The Cowboys have given up 6.4 yards per play and allowed a 36-year-old Russell Wilson to throw for 450 yards and three touchdowns against them. Meanwhile, the Bears' defense has given up 7.1 yards per play and let the Lions put up a 50 burger against them.
The Cowboys' offense has looked electric with a healthy Dak Prescott and George Pickens at receiver. The only question mark in this game is the offense for the Bears, but I have enough faith in Caleb Williams that he can move the ball against this Cowboys' secondary.
Pick: Cowboys/Bears OVER 48.5 (-115) via DraftKings
