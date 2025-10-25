Cowboys vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8
The Dallas Cowboys are still very much alive in the race to make the NFL Playoffs and to even win the NFC East. Upsetting the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the NFL season would be a significant step in the right direction.
You can find out my best bet for this interconference showdown in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my top prop bets for this game. Let's dive into them.
Cowboys vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets
- Dak Prescott UNDER 23.5 Completions (+100) via BetMGM
- Brandon Aubrey OVER 8.5 Kicking Points (+100) via Caesars
- Troy Franklin Anytime Touchdown (+240) via FanDuel
Dak Prescott UNDER 23.5 Completions (+100)
My No. 5 ranked played prop for Week 8 action is for Dak Prescott to go UNDER 22.5 completions:
Dak Prescott has had plenty of fantastic starts this season, but he has a tough matchup ahead of him in Denver this week. The Broncos defense has the lowest completion percentage in the NFL at 55.86% while also allowing the third-fewest total completions per game at 17.7. It's also worth noting that Prescott has failed to go over this number in three starts already this season.
Brandon Aubrey OVER 8.5 Kicking Points (+100)
The Cowboys' offense has to face a Broncos defense that leads the NFL in red zone defense, allowing teams to score a touchdown on just 37.5% of their red zone trips against them. If the Cowboys' offense stalls out, it could lead to them leaning on their kicker, Brandon Aubrey, early and often at Mile High. I'm willing to bet on that leading to him recording at least nine kicking points.
Troy Franklin Anytime Touchdown (+240)
Troy Franklin has been an underrated weapon for the Broncos this season. He's second in every major receiving statistic, including touchdowns with two. Now, he gets to face one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. That should set him up to be a great bet to score a touchdown at +240.
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to double your winnings on your next 20 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 20 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!