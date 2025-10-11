Cowboys vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Bet on Carolina as Home Dog)
The Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers each picked up their second win of the season last week ahead of their Week 6 matchup.
Dallas came away with a big 37-22 road win against the Jets, while the Panthers pulled out a 27-24 home victory over Miami.
The oddsmakers are expecting the a close game with Dallas as -3 favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 6 matchup.
Cowboys vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cowboys -3 (-120)
- Panthers +3 (+100)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: -175
- Panthers: +145
Total
- 49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The spread has moved ever so slightly since the odds opened for this game, with the Cowboys losing the hook from -3.5 to -3 favorites. The total has gone up a point from 48.5 to 49.5.
Who will come out on top in what should be a high-scoring affair?
Cowboys vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
It's so hard to justify laying points on the Dallas Cowboys this season. Yes, their offense has been fantastic to start this season, but their defense has been so bad that it's hard for them to win by margin. Their defense is 31st in DVOA, 32nd in opponent EPA, and 31st in opponent success rate. In this game, the Cowboys hit the road to take on a Panthers team that has been better defensively than you'd think. Carolina is fourth in the NFL in opponent success rate, which could prove pivotal when taking on a banged-up Cowboys offense.
Dallas was missing CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin, Tyler Guyton, and Tyler Booker last week. While they were able to overcome those injuries, if they're missing those players again in Week 6, the Panthers will be in a great spot to cover this spread.
Pick: Panthers +3.5 (-110) via DraftKings
I think I have to agree with Iain here.
The Panthers are 2-0 at home, shutting out the Falcons as +5 underdogs and squeaking out that win against Miami last week. Carolina should be able to at least keep it close, if not earn another home win against a beat-up Dallas squad.
Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 30, Panthers 27
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.