Crazy Trends Point to Steelers Beating Falcons in Week 1
Week 1 of the NFL season will treat us to an interconference matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons. The game will feature Arthur Smith coach against his former team as the new offensive coordinator for the Steelers.
If you like to rely on betting trends to help you decide which team to bet on, there are a few that point towards the Steelers coming out on top in this one. There's no doubt that history is on their side in Sunday's showdown.
Before I share with you the trends I'm referring to, let's take a look at the odds for the game.
Steelers vs. Falcons Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Steelers +3.5 (-115)
- Falcons -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Steelers +156
- Falcons -186
The Falcons are set as -186 favorites, giving them an implied probability of 65.03% of starting the season 1-0.
Steelers vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- Steelers are 15-2-1 straight up all-time against the Falcons
- Steelers are 9-0 ATS in their last nine games vs. NFC South opponents
- Falcons are 1-11 ATS in their last 12 games vs. AFC North opponents
Some of the most lopsided Week 1 betting trends are in this game.
The Steelers have dominated the Falcons throughout the history of the NFL. They have met each other in the regular season 18 times and the Steelers are 15-2-1 against them, outscoring them by a combined total of 539-336.
The Falcons have only beat them twice in the regular season. The first came in a 27-16 win in 1970 and the second came in an overtime win in 2006 behind 232 passing yards by Michael Vick. Since that win by Atlanta, the Steelers have won four straight meetings between the two teams with the latest coming in 2022.
It hasn't just been the Steelers the Falcons have had issues with. In their last 12 games against AFC North opponents, the Falcons have gone 1-11 against the spread. The opposite is true for the Steelers against NFC South opponents, covering nine-straight spreads against them.
Those are some worrying numbers for Falcons fans and bettors ahead of their Week 1 showdown.
