Crazy Trends Point to Steelers Beating Falcons in Week 1

Aug 24, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Week 1 of the NFL season will treat us to an interconference matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons. The game will feature Arthur Smith coach against his former team as the new offensive coordinator for the Steelers.

If you like to rely on betting trends to help you decide which team to bet on, there are a few that point towards the Steelers coming out on top in this one. There's no doubt that history is on their side in Sunday's showdown.

Before I share with you the trends I'm referring to, let's take a look at the odds for the game.

Steelers vs. Falcons Odds

Spread

  • Steelers +3.5 (-115)
  • Falcons -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Steelers +156
  • Falcons -186

The Falcons are set as -186 favorites, giving them an implied probability of 65.03% of starting the season 1-0.

Steelers vs. Falcons Betting Trends

  • Steelers are 15-2-1 straight up all-time against the Falcons
  • Steelers are 9-0 ATS in their last nine games vs. NFC South opponents
  • Falcons are 1-11 ATS in their last 12 games vs. AFC North opponents

Some of the most lopsided Week 1 betting trends are in this game.

The Steelers have dominated the Falcons throughout the history of the NFL. They have met each other in the regular season 18 times and the Steelers are 15-2-1 against them, outscoring them by a combined total of 539-336.

The Falcons have only beat them twice in the regular season. The first came in a 27-16 win in 1970 and the second came in an overtime win in 2006 behind 232 passing yards by Michael Vick. Since that win by Atlanta, the Steelers have won four straight meetings between the two teams with the latest coming in 2022.

It hasn't just been the Steelers the Falcons have had issues with. In their last 12 games against AFC North opponents, the Falcons have gone 1-11 against the spread. The opposite is true for the Steelers against NFC South opponents, covering nine-straight spreads against them.

Those are some worrying numbers for Falcons fans and bettors ahead of their Week 1 showdown.

Published
Iain MacMillan

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

