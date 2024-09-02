Steelers vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
After a third straight season going 7-10, the Atlanta Falcons have revamped their offense and are prepared to make a run at the playoffs in 2024. Raheem Morris has taken over as head coach and Kirk Cousins joined the team to be their new quarterback.
They'll face their former head coach, Arthur Smith, in Week 1 of the 2024 campaign. Smith has taken over as offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers after failing to surpass seven wins in his three seasons in Atlanta.
The Steelers are entering a new era themselves, with former Seahawks and Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson, taking over the starting gig with Pittsburgh.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this week's interconference showdown.
Steelers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Steelers +3 (-110)
- Falcons -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Steelers +125
- Falcons -150
Total
- OVER 42 (-110)
- UNDER 42 (-110)
Steelers vs. Falcons How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Steelers record: 0-0
- Falcons record: 0-0
Steelers vs. Falcons Betting Trends
Steelers Injury Report
- Isaac Seumalo, G - Questionable
- Roman Wilson, WR - Questionable
- Jaylen Warren, RB - Questionable
- Payton Wilson, LB - Questionable
- Troy Fautanu, OT - Questionable
Falcons Injury Report
- Nate Landman, LB - Questionable
- Kaden Elliss, LB - Questionable
Steelers vs. Falcons Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson: The Russell Wilson-era in Pittsburgh is about to begin. His time in Denver didn't go as well as he would have hoped, but with a fresh start in Pittsburgh, Wilson will look to recapture the magic he had early in his season in Seattle.
Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson: New offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, has gone on record stating the Falcons plan on using Bijan Robinson in both the running and passing game as a receiver, much like how the San Francisco 49ers use Christian McCaffrey. Robinson ran for 976 yards on 4.6 yards per carry last season while adding in 58 receptions for 487 receiving yards.
Steelers vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick
I'm trying not to allow my Falcons fandom to influence my bet on this game, but as I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I'm backing Atlanta to win and cover on Sunday.
I've been high on the Falcons all offseason and low on the Steelers, so of course I'm going to back the Dirty Birds to win by more than a field goal.
Us Falcons fans are all too familiar with Arthur Smith and his offense and now that he's in Pittsburgh and paired with Russell Wilson of all quarterbacks, Steelers fans and bettors should prepare to cheer for the most frustrating offense in the NFL.
Let's also remember that Pittsburgh, despite making the playoffs, was 26th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play last season at -0.4, and did little to improve its roster in the offseason. The only factor that makes me nervous is Mike Tomlin, who has dragged this team to more wins than they've deserved in the past handful of years.
Pick: Falcons -3 (-105)
