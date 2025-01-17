Creighton vs. Connecticut Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, January 18th
Creighton and Connecitcut meet on Saturday night as both teams look to find consistency in the crowded Big East at the expense of the other.
Both teams have had grueling schedules to start the season and are more than battle tested, but the team also needs to turn in some victories as well. The Huskies are the moderate favorites in this one, but can the Bluejays keep up on Saturday afternoon?
Here’s how to bet this Big East showdown.
Creighton vs. Connecticut Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Creighton: +6.5 (-108)
- Connecticut: -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Creighton: +220
- Connecticut: -280
Total: 146.5 (Over -115/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Creighton vs. Connecticut How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: United Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Creighton Record: 11-6
- Connecticut Record: 13-4
Creighton vs. Connecticut Key Players to Watch
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner: The 7’1” senior is a nightmare matchup on both sides of the floor and has upped his game in his fifth season with the program. Kalkbrenner is averaging nearly 18 points to go with nearly three blocks and more than eight rebounds with an emerging three-point shot, shooting 44% from distance.
Connecticut
Alex Karaban: The steady force on this UConn offense, Karaban continues to pitch in all over, fresh off a 19 point effort with six rebounds and four assists against Georgetown. As the team waits for freshman Liam McNeeley to return, the pressure will be on Karaban to up his usage and maintain his fine play. He’s averaging 16 points per game and five rebounds on 49% shooting from the field.
Creighton vs. Connecticut Prediction and Pick
While both offenses are highly efficient, I’m going to go with the under in this matchup.
The key is that each defense is designed to limit the three-point shot for the opposition, UConn ranking seventh in opponent three-point rate and Creighton 68th. Of course, both offenses want to shoot the three-point shot, the Blue Jays ranking 11th in three-point rate and the Huskies checking in 61st in the same metric, but I’m going to side with the defenses doing its best.
Both units want to funnel the ball inside to the paint where its respective length can stymie the opposition.
With UConn’s preference to operate in the halfcourt with its motion based offense, I believe we see this game feature a limited amount of possessions as neither defense forces many turnovers as each interior unit presents the edge.
Further, I expect a clean game, neither unit generates fouls at a high clip and this game can be decided based on who can out-execute in the halfcourt with the edge lying with the home favorite Huskies.
However, with Kalkbrenner manning the middle, and the UConn offense failing to break 70 points in two of three games without McNeeley, I’ll opt for the under.
PICK: UNDER 146.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.