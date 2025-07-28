Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 28
The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs are tied atop the NL Central heading into Monday’s series opener, and there is a great pitching matchup to bet on tonight.
All-Stars Matthew Boyd (2.20 ERA for Chicago) and Jacob Misiorowski (2.45 ERA for Milwaukee) will duel, with the Cubs set as slight favorites on the road.
The Brewers had a huge winning streak earlier this month that put them in the mix to win the division, and now both of these teams appear to be locks to make the playoffs in the National League.
Each head-to-head matchup between the Cubs and Brewers will be crucial for the division race, but how should we bet on Monday’s matchup?
I have a breakdown of the odds, a prediction and a player prop for this series opener on Ju;y 28.
Cubs vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+144)
- Brewers +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline
- Cubs: -119
- Brewers: -102
Total
- 8 (Over -102/Under -119)
Cubs vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Matthew Boyd (11-3, 2.20 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.45 ERA)
Cubs vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 28
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSWI, MARQ
- Cubs record: 62-43
- Brewers record: 62-43
Cubs vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jacob Misiorowski UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (+110)
This season, Misiorowski has cleared 5.5 strikeouts in four of his six starts, but the Brewers limited him to just 64 pitches in his last outing, and he’s failed to get out of the fourth inning in two of his three starts this month.
That lowers his ceiling in this market, even though he did strike out seven of the 11 batters he retired in his last outing. The Cubs are great at avoiding punchouts, ranking sixth in MLB in K’s per game at 7.73.
Unless Misiorowski works much deeper into this game, I’m not sold on him clearing this line on Monday night.
Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Earlier on Monday, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I think the UNDER is a great bet in this rivalry matchup:
The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are both 62-43 heading into their early-week series, and the winner of this series could have the inside track to win the division if both of these squads continue to play at this torrid pace.
Chicago has lefty Matthew Boyd (2.20 ERA) on the mound in this matchup as he looks to build on his first All-Star season of his career. Boyd has allowed just two total runs in four starts this month, lowering his ERA from 2.65 to 2.20 in the process.
He’ll take on righty Jacob Misiorowski – another All-Star – who has a 2.45 ERA in six starts this season, allowing two or fewer earned runs in five of those outings.
While the Cubs are one of the best offenses in MLB this season, I’m betting the UNDER in this game based on the pitching matchup.
The UNDER is 58-44-3 in Milwaukee’s games this season, and four of Misiorowski’s six starts have finished with six or fewer combined runs.
As for Boyd, the Cubs have finished with eight or less runs in 14 of his 20 appearances this season. I expect both starters to thrive in a must-win game on Monday.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-119 at DraftKings)
