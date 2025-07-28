Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies-White Sox, Cubs-Brewers, Yankees Pitcher)
July is coming to a close, which means a ton of things in the world of Major League Baseball.
First off, the trade deadline is approaching rapidly, and we’ll see which teams are willing to buy — and which want to sell — before the final stretch of the regular season.
After the deadline, it’s a mad dash to the playoffs, especially with many division races and both wild card races featuring a ton of teams jockeying for position.
But first, we have some games to bet on early this week before the deadline comes and goes.
On Monday, I’m targeting a few interesting pitching matchups, including the NL Central battle between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.
Let’s break down each of these MLB best bets and their latest odds for July 28.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, July 28
- Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-136) vs. Chicago White Sox
- Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers UNDER 8 (-114)
- Cam Schlittler 2+ Walks Allowed (-150)
Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (-136) vs. Chicago White Sox
The Philadelphia Phillies are 1.5 games back of the New York Mets in the NL East standings, but they have a chance to earn a win on Monday night against the Chicago White Sox, who are just 38-68 in the 2025 season.
Chicago has righty Davis Martin on the mound on Monday, and while he’s posted a solid 3.89 ERA this season, the White Sox are just 3-12 in his outings and Martin’s advanced numbers are extremely suspect.
He ranks in the eighth percentile in expected ERA (5.36), the fourth percentile in expected batting average against (.298) and the 16th percentile in average exit velocity against (90.8).
That’s going to make it tough for the White Sox to beat a Phillies team that is seventh in MLB in OPS this season.
Plus, the Phillies have lefty Cristopher Sanchez on the mound on Monday, and he may be one of the most undervalued starting pitchers in baseball. The lefty has a 2.40 ERA, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 19 of his 20 appearances this season.
The Phillies are 15-5 when Sanchez is on the mound, and they’ve won 10 of those games by two or more runs. Sanchez has recorded six straight starts with one or fewer earned runs allowed, and I think he’s a great bet to shut down the Sox on Monday.
Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers UNDER 8 (-114)
The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are both 62-43 heading into their early-week series, and the winner of this series could have the inside track to win the division if both of these squads continue to play at this torrid pace.
Chicago has lefty Matthew Boyd (2.20 ERA) on the mound in this matchup as he looks to build on his first All-Star season of his career. Boyd has allowed just two total runs in four starts this month, lowering his ERA from 2.65 to 2.20 in the process.
He’ll take on righty Jacob Misiorowski – another All-Star – who has a 2.45 ERA in six starts this season, allowing two or fewer earned runs in five of those outings.
While the Cubs are one of the best offenses in MLB this season, I’m betting the UNDER in this game based on the pitching matchup.
The UNDER is 58-44-3 in Milwaukee’s games this season, and four of Misiorowski’s six starts have finished with six or fewer combined runs.
As for Boyd, the Cubs have finished with eight or less runs in 14 of his 20 appearances this season. I expect both starters to thrive in a must-win game on Monday.
Cam Schlittler 2+ Walks Allowed (-150)
New York Yankees youngster Cam Schlittler will make his third start of his MLB career on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
While Schlittler has given up 11 hits and five runs in 10.1 innings of work this season, the Yankees have to be excited about the righty and his power fastball. However, when it comes to control, the rookie has some issues to fix.
Through two starts, Schlittler has walked five batters (at least two in each game), yet he’s set at -150 to allow two or more walks to the Rays tonight.
Tampa Bay is actually in the bottom 10 in MLB in walks drawn this season, but Schlittler – like another Yankees youngster in Luis Gil – has struggled to avoid the free pass early in his career. I think this line is a steal on Monday night, especially if Schlittler works in to the sixth inning for the third consecutive start.
