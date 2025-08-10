Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 10
Sunday Night Baseball heads to St. Louis, as the Chicago Cubs hit the road to play the St. Louis Cardinals in one of baseball’s oldest rivalries.
Sonny Gray (4.21 ERA) gets the ball on Sunday against Chicago lefty Shota Imanaga (3.12 ERA) in a matchup that has some serious playoff implications.
The Cubs are five games out of the NL Central lead, but they’re firmly in a wild card spot at the moment. Meanwhile, St. Louis is just .500 in the 2025 season and needs a strong finish to even get in the mix for a wild card spot.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+140)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline
- Cubs: -121
- Cardinals: -101
Total
- 7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cubs vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Shota Imanaga (8-4, 3.12 ERA)
- St. Louis: Sonny Gray (10-5, 4.21 ERA)
Cubs vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Cubs record: 67-49
- Cardinals record: 59-59
Cubs vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets
Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Sonny Gray UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-175)
This season, Gray ranks in the 99th percentile amongst MLB pitchers in walk percentage, and he’s walked just 21 total batters in 128.1 innings of work.
Now, the Cubs are 11th in MLB in walks drawn this season, but Gray has 19 starts (out of 23) with one or fewer walks allowed.
He’s a steal at this line on Sunday night.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m targeting the total in tonight’s rivalry matchup:
The Chicago Cubs have fallen five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, but they’re looking to pick up a road win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball.
This matchup features Cubs ace Shota Imanaga against Cardinals ace Sonny Gray, and I think we could be in line for a low-scoring affair.
Gray had a rough month of July, but he rebounded with seven innings of one-hit ball in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first start of August. Overall, Gray has an expected ERA of 3.74 this season and he ranks in the 99th percentile in walk percentage, so the Cubs won’t get many free baserunners on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Imanaga has an expected ERA of 3.66, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 16 starts this season. The lefty is coming off 6.1 innings of three-hit ball in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
Over the last 15 days, these teams are 24th (Chicago) and 28th (St. Louis) in runs scored. I expect these starting pitchers to control this game on Sunday night.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
