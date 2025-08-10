Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Red Sox-Padres, Cubs-Cardinals, Rays-Mariners)
The MLB regular season is heating up, as each game and series means more and more for the playoff races in both the American and National League.
On Sunday night, one of baseball’s oldest rivalries takes place, as the Chicago Cubs hit the road to play the St. Louis Cardinals with a pair of aces on the mound.
Earlier in the day, the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres are all in battles for playoff positioning in the AL and NL wild card races.
Let’s dive into Sunday’s best bets, including an underdog and a favorite that I love for the action on Aug. 10.
MLB Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 10
- Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals UNDER 8 (-118)
- Seattle Mariners Moneyline (-190) vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Boston Red Sox Moneyline (+122) vs. San Diego Padres
Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Cardinals UNDER 8 (-118)
The Chicago Cubs have fallen five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, but they’re looking to pick up a road win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball.
This matchup features Cubs ace Shota Imanaga against Cardinals ace Sonny Gray, and I think we could be in line for a low-scoring affair.
Gray had a rough month of July, but he rebounded with seven innings of one-hit ball in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first start of August. Overall, Gray has an expected ERA of 3.74 this season and he ranks in the 99th percentile in walk percentage, so the Cubs won’t get many free baserunners on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Imanaga has an expected ERA of 3.66, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 16 starts this season. The lefty is coming off 6.1 innings of three-hit ball in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
Over the last 15 days, these teams are 24th (Chicago) and 28th (St. Louis) in runs scored. I expect these starting pitchers to control this game on Sunday night.
Seattle Mariners Moneyline (-190) vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners have a home matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays and Adrian Houser, who allowed five runs and 11 hits in his Tampa Bay debut.
While Houser has a solid ERA in limited appearances this season (2.54 in 12 appearances), his WHIP worries me. The righty has given up 73 hits in 74.1 innings of work, posting a WHIP of 1.29. He’s also allowed 10-plus hits in two of his last three starts.
Meanwhile, Woo enters this start with a 3.02 ERA and allowed just two hits across seven innings against the Chicago White Sox. While Seattle is just 11-11 in his starts this season. Woo has given up three or fewer runs in 16 of his 22 outings.
On top of that, the Mariners are rolling as of late, winning six games in a row to pull within half a game of the top spot in the AL West.
I’ll trust them to finish the sweep of the Rays on Sunday.
Boston Red Sox Moneyline (+122) vs. San Diego Padres
The Red Sox are road underdogs in their series finale against the Padres, but they may be in a prime spot to pull off an upset.
Brayan Bello is on the mound for Boston in this game, and he’s been lights out over his last 12 starts, posting a 2.61 ERA while allowing just 63 hits in 76.0 innings of work.
While Boston is .500 in those outings, Bello has not allowed more than three runs in a single start since mid-May.
On the other side, the Padres have Dylan Cease (4.60 ERA) on the mound. Cease has been great at times in 2025, but he also has allowed four or more runs in five of his last 11 outings while posting a 4.53 ERA overall.
These teams are both in the top five in runs scored over the last 15 days, but I lean with Boston to pull off the upset here.
The Sox are 5-2 in Bello’s starts since the beginning of July.
