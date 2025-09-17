Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 17
The Chicago Cubs have won three games in a row and are looking to complete a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
This is the first of 15 games in MLB on Sept. 17, so bettors can really get the action started early by wagering on this NL Central battle.
Matthew Boyd (3.05 ERA) is looking to turn around what has been a rough showing since the All-Star break, but he did give up just one run in six innings in a start against the Pirates earlier this season.
Pittsburgh will send Johan Oviedo (2.81 ERA) for the seventh time in 2025 as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.
Oddsmakers have the Cubbies set as road favorites, but are they the bet to make?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this series finale on Wednesday.
Cubs vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cubs -1.5 (+110)
- Pirates +1.5 (-133)
Moneyline
- Cubs: -157
- Pirates: +129
Total
- 8 (Over -108/Under -113)
Cubs vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Matthew Boyd (13-8, 3.05 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Johan Oviedo (2-0, 2.81 ERA)
Cubs vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 17
- Time: 12:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SportsNet PT, MARQ
- Cubs record: 87-64
- Pirates record: 65-87
Cubs vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Matthew Boyd OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-128)
Boyd has struggled a bit since the All-Star break with an ERA of 4.37, but I think this line is way too low for the lefty against a weak Pirates offense.
Boyd has thrown at least 5.1 innings in seven of his last 10 starts, and he’s cleared this line in 22 of his 29 outings overall. Pittsburgh struggled against Boyd earlier this season, mustering just one hit and one run in six innings against him.
Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Earlier on Wednesday, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB best column – Walk-Off Wagers – how I’m backing the Pirates early on in this afternoon matchup:
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs will get things started with an afternoon matchup on Wednesday, and I’m actually fading the Cubbies early even though they’ve won three games in a row.
Lefty Matthew Boyd is on the mound for Chicago, and he’s struggled as of late, allowing four or more runs in three of his last four starts while posting a 4.37 ERA since the All-Star break. During that 10-game stretch, Boyd has led the Cubs to just a 3-7 record.
He’ll take on Pirates righty Johan Oviedo on Wednesday, and Oviedo has looked good in his return from injury, posting a 2.81 ERA across six starts – reaching the fifth inning in four of those outings.
While the Pirates struggle to score, I don’t mind taking them to be tied or leading through five frames on Wednesday. Boyd has 3.41 ERA in the first inning and a 3.72 ERA in the third inning this season, so it’s likely that he’ll allow at least one run early on in this outing.
Meanwhile, Oviedo has not given up more than two runs in a single outing in 2025.
I like the Pirates at home to keep this game close early.
Pick: Pirates First 5 Innings +0.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
