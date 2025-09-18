Cubs vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 18
The Cincinnati Reds look to continue their push for a wild card spot as they open a four-game set against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, September 18.
The Reds (76-76) just took two of three in St. Louis to get back to .500, while the Cubs (88-64) are winners of four straight after sweeping the Pirates.
Chicago has already clinched a playoff berth. Can Cincinnati take a step toward joining them?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Reds on Thursday night.
Cubs vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-172)
- Reds -1.5 (+141)
Moneyline
- Cubs +119
- Reds -144
Total
- 8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cubs vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Colin Rea (10-6, 4.23 ERA)
- Reds: Hunter Greene (6-4, 3.01 ERA)
Cubs vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 18
- Time: 7:14 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Cubs record: 88-64
- Reds record: 76-76
Cubs vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nico Hoerner OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-110)
The weather may be cooling off in Chicago, but Nico Hoerner is heating up for the Cubs in September. He’s riding a 12-game hitting streak, going 22-for-48 (.458) with 13 runs scored and 5 RBI in that span.
Hoerner is now batting .303 with a .754 OPS on the season, and has moved back up to the No. 2 hole in the Cubs lineup in recent games. He’s hit all over the lineup throughout the season and hasn’t struggled to produce.
The infielder has gone Over 1.5 HRR in 10 straight games and 15 of his last 20 overall. On the season, Hoerner has hit this prop at a 60% rate.
Cubs vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
The Cubs may have clinched a playoff berth, but they haven’t let that slow them down. They’ve won four straight games and seven of their last eight, including five straight on the road.
While the Cubs, like most teams, are better at home, they’re also over .500 on the road at 41-36.
We’re getting the 88-64 Cubs at an underdog price here, and we shouldn’t pass it up. Rea has been solid on the mound for Chicago, and Greene is coming off a start in which he lasted just 2.1 IP against the Athletics.
On the season, the Cubs are 16-9 in Rea’s starts, and the Reds are 10-7 when Greene takes the hill.
Pick: Cubs Moneyline (+119 at DraftKings)
