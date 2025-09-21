Is D'Andre Swift Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Bears)
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, but he is expected to play.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Swift (hamstring) is good to go for the 0-2 Bears.
This is a good sign for the Bears offense, as they need all the playmakers they can get against a Dallas team that hung 37 points on the New York Giants in Week 2. Chicago gave up 52 points in Week 2, so it may need a big offensive showing to stay in this game on Sunday.
Swift has gotten off to a slow start in the 2025 season, carrying the ball 29 times for 116 yards (4.0 yards per carry) while averaging just three yards per receptions on his six catches.
Can he bounce back against a Dallas defense that was torched by Russell Wilson in Week 2?
Here's a look at my favorite Swift prop bet for this matchup.
Best D'Andre Swift Prop Bet for Week 3 vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
D'Andre Swift OVER 2.5 Receptions (-111)
So far this season, Swift has cleared this reception total in both of his games, receiving eight total targets from Caleb Williams.
Williams has struggled at times in 2025, and he's needed Swift as a checkdown option in Ben Johnson's offense.
The Cowboys have a shaky secondary, and I wouldn't be shocked if the Bears look to attack through the air after watching Russell Wilson torch the Cowboys for 450 yards in Week 2.
If that's the case, I lean with taking Swift as a receiver rather than a rusher on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
