American League vs. National League Prediction, Odds, Rosters for 2025 MLB All-Star Game
It's time for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
There's little to bet on at this time of the year, so if you're like me, you're going to put a few dollars on the All-Star Game. At best, we can win some money, and at worst, it'll make the game a bit more exciting to watch on Tuesday night.
Let's dive into the odds for the All-Star Game and then I'll give you my prediction.
2025 MLB All-Star Game Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- American League -1.5 (+157)
- National League +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline
- American League -108
- National League -112
Total
- 7 (Over -121/Under -101)
2025 MLB All-Star Game How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- All-Time Record: American League Leads 47-44-2
2025 MLB All-Star Game Starting Pitchers
- American League: Tarik Skubal, LHP (10-3, 2.23 ERA)
- National League: Paul Skenes, RHP (4-8, 2.01 ERA)
2025 MLB All-Star Game Rosters
National League Roster
Starters
- C: Will Smith (LAD)
- 1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)
- 2B: Ketel Marte (AZ)
- 3B: Manny Machado (SD)
- SS: Francisco Lindor (NYM)
- OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)
- OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC)
- OF: Kyle Tucker (CHC)
- DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAD)
Reserves
- C: Hunter Goodman (COL)
- INF: Pete Alonso (NYM)
- INF: Elly De La Cruz (CIN)
- INF: Brendan Donovan (STL)
- INF: Matt Olson (ATL)
- INF: Eugenio Suárez (AZ)
- OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)
- OF: Kyle Stowers (MIA)
- OF: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)
- OF: James Wood (WSH)
- DH: Kyle Schwarber (PHI)
Starting pitchers
- LHP: Andrew Abbott (CIN)
- LHP: Matthew Boyd (CHC)
- LHP: MacKenzie Gore (WSH)
- LHP: Clayton Kershaw (LAD)
- RHP: Jacob Misiorowski (MIL)
- RHP: Freddy Peralta (MIL)
- LHP: David Peterson (NYM)
- LHP: Robbie Ray (SF)
- LHP: Chris Sale (ATL)
- RHP: Paul Skenes (PIT)
- RHP: Logan Webb (SF)
- RHP: Zack Wheeler (PHI)
- RHP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)
Relief pitchers
- RHP: Jason Adam (SD)
- RHP: Edwin Díaz (NYM)
- RHP: Trevor Megill (MIL)
- RHP: Randy Rodríguez (SF)
- RHP: Robert Suarez (SD)
- LHP: Adrian Morejon (SD)
American League Roster
Starters
- C: Cal Raleigh (SEA)
- 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
- 2B: Gleyber Torres (DET)
- 3B: Junior Caminero (TB)
- SS: Jacob Wilson (ATH)
- OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)
- OF: Riley Greene (DET)
- OF: Javier Báez (DET)
- DH: Ryan O'Hearn (BAL)
Reserves
- C: Alejandro Kirk (TOR)
- INF: Jonathan Aranda (TB)
- INF: Alex Bregman (BOS)
- INF: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY)
- INF: Maikel Garcia (KC)
- INF: Brandon Lowe (TB)
- INF: Zach McKinstry (DET)
- INF: Isaac Paredes (HOU)
- INF: Jeremy Peña (HOU)
- INF: Bobby Witt Jr. (KC)
- OF: Randy Arozarena (SEA)
- OF: Byron Buxton (MIN)
- OF: Steven Kwan (CLE)
- OF: Julio Rodríguez (SEA)
- DH: Brent Rooker (ATH)
Starting pitchers
- RHP: Hunter Brown (HOU)
- LHP: Kris Bubic (KC)
- LHP: Garrett Crochet (BOS)
- RHP: Jacob deGrom (TEX)
- LHP: Max Fried (NYY)
- LHP: Yusei Kikuchi (LAA)
- RHP: Casey Mize (DET)
- RHP: Drew Rasmussen (TB)
- LHP: Carlos Rodón (NYY)
- RHP: Joe Ryan (MIN)
- LHP: Tarik Skubal (DET)
- RHP: Shane Smith (CWS)
- RHP: Bryan Woo (SEA)
Relief pitchers
- LHP: Aroldis Chapman (BOS)
- RHP: Carlos Estévez (KC)
- LHP: Josh Hader (HOU)
- RHP: Andrés Muñoz (SEA)
2025 MLB All-Star Game Prediction
I don't think there's a way to find an edge when betting a side in the All-Star Game. I'd lean toward betting the American League to win, solely because they have better odds at -108.
Instead, I think the edge is to bet the total, and I lean toward the UNDER. We've seen more than seven runs scored just once in the past five years, and it was last year in a game that finished 5-3 in favor of the American League.
We have two fantastic starters facing each other in Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, and the lineup of pitchers is loaded for both teams. I'm going to trust the pitching in this game and back the strong history of UNDERs cashing in All-Star games in recent years.
Pick: UNDER 7 (-101)
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!