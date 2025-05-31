Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Jose Ramirez to Go Deep vs. Angels)
If you read yesterday's Daily Dinger and tailed my plays, you cashed in on a beautiful 9-1 ticket with Ernie Clement of the Toronto Blue Jays hitting a home run.
Let's see if we can carry that momentum into today's slate of games as once again, I'm targeting three players to go deep today in hopes of cashing a big ticket. Let's dive into them.
Isaac Paredes Home Run (+480)
One of my home run bets that didn't cash in yesterday was Isaac Paredes of the Astros, but I'm going back to that well today to see if he can hit a dinger for us against the Rays, who will be starting Zack Littell on the mound. Littell has given up 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the highest rate amongst all starting pitchers today. Paredes leads the Astros in both home runs (11) and slugging percentage (.457) this season.
Jose Ramirez Home Run (+500)
Somehow, Jose Ramirez of the Guardians has only hit nine home runs this season despite sporting a batting average of .314 and a slugging percentage of .520. I'm convinced home runs are going to start coming in a hurry for Ramirez, and today is as good a day as any to get one. He and the Guardians will take on Kyle Hendricks and the Angels. Hendricks has given up 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, and the Los Angeles bullpen has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched, the worst mark in the Majors.
C.J. Abrams Home Run (+550)
Brandon Pfaadt, despite having a sub-4.00 ERA, has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, which is the eighth most amongst all pitchers with 45+ innings pitched and the second most amongst all of Saturday's starters. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to bet C.J. Abrams of the Nationals to go deep. Abrams is second on the Nationals in slugging percentage at .494, but has hit just eight home runs this season. The underlying numbers suggest some potential positive regression from him in the home run department, so I'll try to capitalize on that tonight.
