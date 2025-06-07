Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Spencer Torkelson to Hit Afternoon Dinger)
Saturday's MLB slate is a great one, and the action begins at 1:10 pm ET in a game between the two Central Division-leading teams when the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers face off. I'm going to try to get my day started on the right foot by betting on Spencer Torkelson of the Tigers to hit one deep.
Let's dive into that, as well as my other two home run picks for Saturday's action.
Top MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Spencer Torkelson Home Run (+450) via BetMGM
- Jung Hoo Lee Home Run (+1060) via FanDuel
- Jorge Polanco Home Run (+370) via FanDuel
Spencer Torkelson Home Run (+450)
Jameson Taillon gets the start for the Chicago Cubs, and while his 3.76 ERA may not show it, he has allowed the second-highest rate of home runs amongst all starting pitchers this season, allowing 2.1 dingers per nine innings pitched. Let's go ahead and take advantage of that by targeting the Tigers' home run leader, Spencer Torkelson, to hit his 16th home run of the season. The first baseman has shown elite power this season, and he has shown no signs of slowing down, including hitting a home run against the Cubs on Friday.
Jung Hoo Lee Home Run (+1060)
If you want a long shot bet to hit a home run tonight, consider Jung Hoo Lee of the San Francisco Giants, who's available at +1060 to hit a home run tonight. He only has six on the season, but his .438 slugging percentage is the second-best mark on the Giants. This afternoon, he and the Giants will take on Bryce Elder of the Braves, who is allowing 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. If that number holds up, at least one member of the Giants will record a dinger off him. Why not bet on it being Lee at this huge price tag?
Jorge Polanco Home Run (+370)
I gave out Jorge Polanco as a pick in yesterday's Daily Dinger, but it didn't pan out as the Mariners' shortstop got just one hit in four at-bats. Despite it not working out, I believe in the pick enough that I'm going back to the well at the exact same odds on Saturday. He's second on the team in slugging percentage at .487, and he has already hit 10 home runs of his own. Tonight, he and the Mariners will take on Jack Kochanowicz, who has allowed 1.4 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. The Angels' bullpen has also allowed more home runs than any other bullpen in the Majors.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!