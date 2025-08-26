Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Giancarlo Stanton, Freddie Freeman Are Great Targets)
Another day of MLB, and yet another chance to chase some long balls.
All 30 teams are in action on Tuesday, which means there are plenty of games and pitching matchups to target when it comes to the home run prop market. And here at SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props each day – an exciting way to stay engaged in a long MLB season.
Betting on home run props in MLB can be tricky, but it’s also exciting to cash in on a plus-money prop – especially when it’s because of a long ball.
On Tuesday, I’m looking at New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton in a great matchup against the Washington Nationals.
Here’s a look at the odds and my rationale behind each of these home run bets on Aug. 26.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Tuesday, Aug. 26
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+275)
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+320)
- Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+255)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+275)
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been on a tear over the last two weeks, hitting .321 with two home runs and a .974 OPS.
While Vladdy Jr. has homered just 21 times this season, he’s hitting .297 and has been an anchor in a Toronto offense that is one of the best in baseball.
On Tuesday, Guerrero has a great matchup against the Minnesota Twins and righty Bailey Ober, who has struggled mightily over his last several starts.
Ober has a 6.92 ERA in his last nine outings, leading the Twins to an 0-9 record in those games. He’s also allowed 18 home runs during that stretch, and he’s given up 25 total home runs in 21 appearances this season.
That makes him an extremely easy fade candidate, and Guerrero has thrived against right-handed pitching in 2025. He’s hitting .295 with 16 of his 21 homers coming against righties.
He should have no problem getting to the struggling Ober on Tuesday night.
Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+320)
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball as of late, posting a .340 batting average with eight home runs over the last four weeks (25 games).
Over the last week, Freeman has been hitting .321 with a pair of homers, pushing his season-long total to 18. Of those 18 homers, 13 have come against right-handed pitching, and Freeman has an intriguing matchup against a righty he’s homered off of already in his MLB career on Tuesday.
Nick Martinez (4.59 ERA) gets the ball for the Cincinnati Reds against the Dodgers, and he’s allowed 20 home runs in 28 appearances in 2025. Martinez has held Freeman to just two hits in 11 at-bats, but the Dodgers star did homer off of him.
I think this is a solid matchup to bet on Freeman, who has seen his power surge in recent weeks.
Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+255)
The New York Yankees hung 10 runs on the Washington Nationals on Monday night, and Washington’s league-worst bullpen (5.60 ERA, 67 homers allowed) has been an easy target all season when looking to bet home run props.
On Tuesday, I also don’t mind fading Nats ace MacKenzie Gore, who has allowed 19 home runs in 26 starts this season.
Enter: Giancarlo Stanton.
The Yankees slugger is hitting .306 with 16 homers in just 50 games (40 starts, 160 at-bats) this season. He’s also homered four times in his last six games (four starts) while posting a .375 batting average and a 1.632 OPS.
Against lefties this season, Stanton has three homers in just 37 at-bats, good for a .990 OPS. I think he’s a perfect candidate to stay hot against one of the weaker pitching staffs in MLB.
