Is D'Andre Swift Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Bears)
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (groin, personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the New York Giants.
Swift missed Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals with his groin injury, and he's been listed on the injury report with the issue earlier this season as well. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Swift is expected to play against the Giants in Week 10.
Swift's return should help the Chicago offense against a New York defense that is allowing 5.5 yards per carry this season -- the most in the NFL.
However, Swift may not be a bellcow back in Week 10, as Kyle Monangai rushed for well over 100 yards in a spot start in Week 9. Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that the team will use the guy with the "hot hand" in Week 10.
That could mean a much more even split between the two backs, which is notable since Swift is playing 60.7 percent of the team's snaps this season and has handled at least 11 carries in every game.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Bears' running game in the prop market in Week 10.
Best D'Andre Swift Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Giants
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he's backing Swift to go OVER his rushing total against the New York defense:
D'Andre Swift OVER 51.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
D'Andre Swift to go over his rushing yards total is my No. 8 ranked player prop for Week 10:
D'Andre Swift is expected to be back in the lineup on Sunday after missing last week with an injury. He should be ecstatic at the opportunity to take on a Giants defense that's last in opponent yards per carry (5.5), last in opponent rush EPA, and last in opponent rush success rate.
Swift has four games with over 51.5 rushing yards this season, and he's picked up over 100 rushing yards in two of his last three matchups. Even if he ends up in a pretty even split with Monangai, the veteran running back should push this total in Week 10.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.