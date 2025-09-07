Is Darnell Mooney Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucs vs. Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons could be without starting wide receiver Darnell Mooney in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mooney, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury in the offseason, said he is a "game-time decision" for Sunday's matchup.
Losing Mooney would certainly hurt the Falcons' offense a bit, but the wideout did practice in a limited fashion on Friday, a sign that he could decide to give it a go in this matchup. Last season, Mooney was an impact player for the Falcons, catching 64 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns.
A former fifth-round pick, Mooney saw the second-most targets of his career in 2024, and he paid it off by becoming the clear No. 2 option on the outside behind Drake London.
Since Mooney's status is up in the air, there's another player that bettors should target in the prop market in the Falcons' passing game on Sunday.
Best Falcons Prop Bet vs. Bucs in Week 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Kyle Pitts UNDER 3.5 Receptions (-130)
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared why he's fading Kyle Pitts entering Week 1 of the 2025 season:
I'm done with Kyle Pitts. Let's stop pretending like he's going to live up to the hype he's had surrounding him since his rookie season. In the past three seasons, he has averaged 2.8, 3.1, and 2.8 receptions per game. Despite that, his receptions total is set at 3.5 for Week 1 against the Buccaneers. It's time to fade the former No. 4 overall pick.
If Mooney ends up playing, this bet may be even better for Pitts, as there will likely be less looks to go around in a loaded Atlanta offense. The Falcons are home underdogs in the latest odds for this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.