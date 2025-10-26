Is David Njoku Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Patriots)
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku missed the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 7 due to a knee injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable on Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Through six appearances in 2025, Njoku has racked up 36 targets, 23 receptions and one touchdown for Cleveland, but he has fought with rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for targets all season long.
The Cleveland passing game is tough to trust with Dillon Gabriel under center, but the Patriots have been surprisingly vulnerable through the air, ranking 22nd in the NFL in EPA/Pass while allowing the seventh-most passing yards in the league.
Betting on Njoku in the prop market is a little risky due to his questionable status, but the Browns’ pass-catching corps have been shaky overall in the 2025 season.
Jerry Jeudy has been up and down, and even though Fannin has 32 catches this season, he’s only cleared 50 receiving yards twice in seven games.
The Browns seem to be taking Njoku’s status up until game time, so bettors may want to look elsewhere for a tight end prop. If you’re focused on this game, the SI Betting team does have a pick for the Cleveland offense that is pretty intriguing on Sunday.
Best Browns Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Patriots
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he’s eyeing Gabriel to lead the Cleveland offense with a solid passing day:
Dillon Gabriel OVER 191.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Only the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins rank worse than the New England Patriots when it comes to opponent dropback EPA. The Patriots also allow the third most yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.6 yards per throw.
That's good news for Dillon Gabriel, who's desperate to have an impressive performance early in his rookie campaign. I think this is the week he'll put up solid numbers.
