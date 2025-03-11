Delaware vs. UNC Wilmington Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for CAA Championship Final
One of the stories of the first week of conference tournaments has been Delaware’s run in the CAA Tournament.
The Blue Hens are into the CAA Championship Game as the No. 12 seed in the tournament, set to face No. 2 seed UNC Wilmington in what can make for one of the best underdog runs in recent memory. However, the Seahawks have owned the season series against Delaware, winning by double digits both times this season.
How should we bet the CAA title game with Delaware finding its form in the conference tournament.
Delaware vs. UNC Wilmington Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Delaware: +8.5 (-110)
- UNC Wilmington: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Delaware: +300
- UNC Wilmington: -385
Total: 148.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Delaware vs. UNC Wilmington How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Delaware Record: 16-19
- UNC Wilmington Record: 26-7
Delaware vs. UNC Wilmington Key Players to Watch
Delaware
Niels Lane: The senior forward has been on a tear in the CAA Tournament, scoring in double figures in all four games, including a dominant effort against Campbell in which he scored 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting.
UNC Wilmington
Donovan Newby: The Seahawks guard has been on a tear in CAA play, shooting 39% from beyond the arc while providing elite ball pressure along the perimeter. In the semifinals against Charleston, Newby dropped 24 points with three assists and two steals in the win.
Delaware vs. UNC Wilmington Prediction and Pick
Delaware’s offense has paced one of the most surprising CAA Tournament runs as the team blasted No. 1 seed Towson in the semifinals with 55% shooting from the field and 19 made free throws on 27 attempts.
While I believe the Blue Hens can continue its offensive surge against UNC Wilmington’s middling defense, I don’t believe Delaware will be able to keep up with the Seahawks offense, which was the best in the CAA regular season, per KenPom.
The Seahawks have a clear edge on the perimeter where the team is wise about its 3-point shooting, posting the best 3-point percentage in league play at the lowest rate while also bolstering the highest offensive rebounding percentage.
Instead of targeting a side, I’m going to go for the over as both teams have thrived on offense all season, Delaware ranked second in effective field goal percentage in league play, and each team leans on that side of the ball to offset its middling defense.
PICK: OVER 148.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
