Is De'Von Achane Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bills vs. Dolphins)
Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited fashion, and he reportedly was moving well despite an ankle injury.
The Dolphins have listed Achane as questionable for Thursday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and head coach Mike McDaniel did not commit to the second-year running back playing on Wednesday.
Achane’s status may go right up to game time, which means bettors need to be prepared to target other options in Week 2 if Achane sits.
The Dolphins have already ruled out veteran running back Raheem Moster with a chest injury, leaving Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie Jaylen Wright as the two primary options in the backfield if Achane sits.
Oddsmakers have yet to release rushing props for this game for the Dolphins since Achane’s status is up in the air, but they have given out anytime touchdown scorer odds.
Here’s how Achane and the other Dolphins running backs stack up in the prop market.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
De’Von Achane Player Props vs. Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 2
- Anytime TD: -115
Achane found the end zone in Week 1, carrying the ball 10 times for 24 yards and adding seven receptions for 76 yards.
The former third-round pick is one of the most explosive options in this Miami offense, but there’s a chance he could be limited in this game after barely practicing early in the week. Achane is a solid target to score if he does play, but laying the juice at -115 on an injured player to score may not be the best bet to place tonight.
Jeff Wilson Jr. Player Props vs. Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 2
- Anytime TD: +105
Earlier this week, I wrote why I think Wilson Jr. is one of the best targets to score a touchdown in Week 2:
Wilson Jr., who played for Mike McDaniel in San Francisco, was efficient on five carries in Week 1, turning them into 26 yards.
A hard runner, Wilson Jr. would make sense in a goal-line situation for Miami, especially now that Mostert has been ruled out.
At +185, he’s worth a dart throw on Thursday night.
Jaylen Wright Player Props vs. Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 2
- Anytime TD: +170
Wright was a healthy scratch in Week 1, so he’s certainly a risk in this market.
However, if Achane gets ruled out, it would be surprising to see the rookie not have a role in Week 2. Wright could also potentially have a role in the passing – where Achane did most of his damage in Week 1 – if he plays in Week 2.
More NFL Week 2 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.