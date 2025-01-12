Is DeVonta Smith Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Eagles)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is dealing with a back injury heading into the team’s wild card round matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
However, despite missing practice time this week, Smith is not listed on the Eagles’ final injury report and is expected to play on Sunday.
This is a major boost for the Philadelphia offense, as Green Bay has been great against the run this season (allowing just 4.0 yards per carry), so the Eagles may need to lean on Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Smith and this passing game to get a win on Sunday.
In 13 games in the regular season, Smith caught 68 of his 89 targets for 833 yards and eight touchdowns. The former Heisman Trophy winner had a strong showing against Green Bay in Week 1, catching seven of his eight targets for 84 yards.
With Smith expected to play on NFL Wild Card Weekend, he’s an intriguing player to bet in the prop market.
Best DeVonta Smith Prop Bet for Packers vs. Eagles in NFL Playoffs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
DeVonta Smith Anytime TD (+200)
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared a pick for Smith in this matchup, sharing that he thinks the former first-round pick will find the end zone on Sunday:
Despite A.J. Brown being the No. 1 receiving option for Philadelphia, you'd be surprised to find out DeVonta Smith has one more reception and one more touchdown than Brown this season – with 68 receptions and eight touchdowns.
With that being the case, he presents the better value to find the end zone on Sunday at 2-1.
If the Eagles are forced to lean on their air attack, Smith should be able to get loose against a Green Bay secondary that is down star corner Jaire Alexander in this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.