Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 19
The Toronto Blue Jays have already won their interleague series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and now they have a chance to complete the series-sweep tonight.
The AL East, which was being dominated by the New York Yankees, is now wide open. They have just a 1.5 game lead over the Rays and a two game lead over the Blue Jays. Toronto is hoping another win tonight will inch them closer to the top spot.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Thursday night's series finale.
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-170)
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+143)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks +118
- Blue Jays -140
Total
- Over 8.5 (-115)
- Under 8.5 (-105)
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Ryne Nelson, RHP (3-2, 4.14 ERA)
- Toronto: Kevin Gausman, RHP (5-5, 4.08 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 19
- Time: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Dbacks.TV
- Diamondbacks Record: 36-37
- Blue Jays Record: 40-33
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Best Prop Bet
- Ryne Nelson UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-102) via FanDuel
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm betting on Ryne Nelson to fail to reach four strikeouts tonight:
One of the best bets in baseball lately has been to take the UNDER on strikeouts for whatever pitcher is facing the Blue Jays on any given day. Over the past 30 days, the Blue Jays have struck out on just 15.1% of their plate appearances, the lowest strikeout rate by 2.2% over that time frame.
Today, it'll be Ryne Nelson of the Diamondbacks who will get the start against the Blue Jays. He hasn't recorded 4+ strikeouts in three-straight games and I have no faith in him being able to reach that number tonight.
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
There's no need to overthink this. I wrote in today's Walk-Off Wagers why we should continue to bet the Blue Jays:
As I wrote yesterday, if oddsmakers are going to continue to treat the Blue Jays as nothing but an average team, I'm going to continue to bet on them. They now rank third in Major League Baseball in OPS over the past 30 days, above teams like the Dodgers, Mets, and most importantly, the Diamondbacks.
They'll roll with Kevin Gausman as their starter tonight and while his 4.08 ERA may be worrisome, consider his 3.51 FIP, which indicates some positive regression should be in the near future for the Jays' starter.
The Diamondbacks' bullpen is a huge cause for concern for Arizona bettors. It ranks 28th in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 5.39, meaning no matter how the first few innings go, their opponent will always be in a spot to come back, as we saw in the first game between these two teams.
I'll back the Blue Jays once again tonight.
Pick: Blue Jays -140 via Caesars
