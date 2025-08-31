Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 31
The Los Angeles Dodgers have just a one-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West, but they are heavily favored in their series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
L.A. has dropped back-to-back games, and it’ll turn to righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto to stop the bleeding on Sunday. Yamamoto has a 2.90 ERA this season while leading the Dodgers to a 14-11 record in his outings.
He’ll take on Arizona righty Brandon Pfaadt (5.24 ERA), who has really struggled at times in the 2025 season. He has pitched better in the second half, but he still ranks in the bottom 10th in the league in expected ERA.
Let’s take at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s series finale.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-111)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks: +182
- Dodgers: -226
Total
- 9 (Over -106/Under -115)
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt (12-8, 5.24 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8, 2.90 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 31
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA and ARID
- Diamondbacks record: 68-69
- Dodgers record: 77-59
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+175)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Ohtani has a great matchup to go deep on Sunday:
Ohtani has a favorable matchup on Sunday as the Dodgers aim to extend their lead in the NL West in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona has one of the worst bullpens in MLB this season, posting a 4.68 ERA with 59 home runs allowed. To make matters worse, Sunday’s starter – Brandon Pfaadt – has been one of the worst starting pitchers in baseball this season.
Pfaadt has an ERA of 5.24 and has allowed 22 home runs in 27 appearances this season. His advanced numbers are even more worrisome, as the D-Backs righty ranks in the fifth percentile in expected ERA and the second percentile in expected batting average against.
Ohtani has some solid numbers against Pfaadt in his career (3-for-12, one homer, one double), and he’s crushed righties in 2025. The reigning NL MVP has hit 33 homers against righties this season and has a .407 on-base percentage against them.
He should thrive in this winnable matchup for L.A..
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers have struggled on the run line this season, but I’m going to back them in this series finale because of the pitching matchup.
Yamamoto enters this start with a 2.90 ERA, and he only has four outings where he’s given up more than three earned runs all season long.
Meanwhile, Pfaadt has an expected batting average against of .300 and an expected ERA that is pushing 6.00 this season. The Dodgers have one of the best offenses in MLB, ranking second in OPS and third in runs scored.
They should be able to get to Pfaadt, and if not the Arizona bullpen has really struggled in 2025. The D-Backs are 26th in bullpen ERA (4.68), so I’m far from sold that they’d be able to hold a lead – if they get one – on Sunday.
L.A. should rebound from its last two losses in this series finale.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.