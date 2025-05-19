Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, May 19
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers will face each other for a second time this MLB season, this time in a three-game set at Dodger Stadium.
The Diamondbacks have a chance to close the gap on the Dodgers if they can win this series. They sit four games back of the NL West lead ahead of tonight's showdown. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-156)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks +120
- Dodgers -142
Total
- 9.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 19
- Game Time: 10:10 PM EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Dbacks.TV, SportsNet LA, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Diamondbacks Record: 25-22
- Dodgers Record: 29-18
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt, RHP (6-3, 3.73 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Landon Knack, RHP (2-1, 5.89 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Best Prop Bet
I broke down why I'm fading Landon Knack in today's edition of Painting Corners:
The Diamondbacks are second in the Majors in OPS (.849) over the past 14 days and now they get to face a struggling Landon Knack, who has a 5.89 ERA. Not only will Knack struggle to put together a full start, I also don't expect him to rack up many strikeouts while he's still in the game. The Diamondbacks have struck out on just 17.5% of their plate appearances over the past two weeks, the lowest mark amongst all teams in that time frame.
We're going to fade Knack tonight.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
In today's Walk-Off Wagers, I wrote about why I'm just going to bet on plenty of runs in tonight's NL West showdown:
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers have been the two best offenses in baseball over the past two weeks, so why not bet the OVER in their NL West showdown tonight? They rank first and second in OPS over the past 14 days, with the Dodgers at .906 and the Diamondbacks at .849.
Both teams may also have some pitching issues tonight. The Dodgers are rolling with Landon Knack (5.89 ERA) as their starter, and the Diamondbacks' bullpen has struggled mightily this season, currently ranking 27th in bullpen ERA at 5.34.
Let's sit back and root for runs in tonight's final game.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-105)
