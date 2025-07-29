Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 29
The Detroit Tigers picked up a 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night, and they’ll turn to All-Star right-hander Casey Mize on Tuesday.
Detroit is atop the AL Central – and has a pretty solid nine-game cushion – so it’s not a surprise that the best betting sites have the Tigers as favorites at home in this matchup.
Arizona is starting righty Brandon Pfaadt, who has struggled in 2025, ranking in the second percentile in expected ERA. However, Pfaadt has turned things around a bit as of late, posting a 2.73 ERA over his last four starts.
Can he lead the D-Backs to an upset win on Tuesday night?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interleague matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-172)
- Tigers -1.5 (+141)
Moneyline
- Diamondbacks: +118
- Tigers: -144
Total
- 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt (10-6, 4.76 ERA)
- Detroit: Casey Mize (9-4, 3.40 ERA)
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 29
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSDET, ARID
- Diamondbacks record: 51-56
- Tigers record: 62-46
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+340)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Riley Greene could break out of his slump tonight:
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene has been slumping as of late, hitting just .176 over his last 22 games, but he has left the yard six times during that stretch.
Overall, Greene has 25 home runs this season while hitting a solid .271, and he should have a good chance to get back on track on Tuesday.
The Tigers are taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks and righty Brandon Pfaadt, who enters this start with a 4.76 ERA, allowing 17 home runs in 21 starts. Pfaadt has looked better as of late, allowing just one homer in four July starts, but he’s also in just the second percentile in expected ERA this season at 6.10.
Greene has dominated right-handed pitching, hitting .297 with 23 of his 25 homers and a .938 OPS. I think he gets back on track against Pfaadt tonight.
Diamondbacks vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Based on the season-long numbers for these starters, it seems like a no-brainer to back Mize, but the righty has struggled as of late, allowing 16 hits and 11 runs over his last two starts (seven innings of work).
Detroit has lost both of those games, and for as good as the Tigers have been in 2025, they’re in the midst of a rough stretch, winning just three of their last 10 games.
Meanwhile, Pfaadt has given up just eight runs over his last 26.1 innings of work, and the D-Backs – despite the righty’s struggles – are over .500 (11-10) in his starts this season.
Arizona has one of the better offenses in MLB, ranking in the top five in the league in OPS and runs scored. If Pfaadt can continue his strong June, I actually think he could lead the D-Backs to an upset.
Mize has some concerning underlying metrics (54th percentile in expected batting average against and 31st percentile in average exit velocity against), and they appear to be coming back to bite him so far this month.
Pick: Diamondbacks Moneyline (+118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.