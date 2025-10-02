Dodgers Skyrocket to Favorite in World Series Odds After Wild Card Series Win
Only one team has advanced through the wild card round in the MLB playoffs: the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Los Angeles made quick work of the Cincinnati Reds in the best-of-three series winning 10-5 on Tuesday night and 8-4 on Wednesday night ot advance to the NLDS.
As a result, oddsmakers have moved Los Angeles to the favorite to win the World Series, putting it ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners in the latest odds. Prior to the wild card round, the Dodgers were +500 to win the World Series while the Phillies were favored at +425.
Now, Los Angeles is up all the way to +320 to win the World Series, knocking Philly back to +475. Here's a look at the full odds with three Game 3s set to take place in the wild card round on Thursday.
2025 World Series Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +320
- Philadelphia Phillies: +475
- Seattle Mariners: +500
- Toronto Blue Jays: +750
- Milwaukee Brewers: +800
- New York Yankees: +1000
- San Diego Padres: +1300
- Chicago Cubs: +1500
- Detroit Tigers: +1800
- Boston Red Sox: +1800
- Cleveland Guardians: +3000
While the regular season wasn't a dominant one for Los Angeles -- it nearly lost the NL West to the San Diego Padres -- the defending champs still have a ton of top-line talent on their roster. Plus, players like Blake Snell have gotten healthy ahead of the playoffs, which certainly raises the Dodgers' ceiling.
Los Angeles will now play the Phillies in the NLDS, and it appears oddsmakers think whoever wins that series will represent the NL in the World Series. Not only are the teams No. 1 and No. 2 in the World Series odds, but the Dodgers are +175 to win the NL while Philly is +230.
Outside of that, only the Milwaukee Brewers (who have already advanced to the NLDS by winning the NL Central) are shorter than 7/1 to win the National League.
For the NLDS, Los Angeles is set as a -125 favorite at DraftKings to win the series over Philadelphia -- even though the Phillies have home-field advantage. That just goes to show how confident Vegas is in the defending champs making another deep playoff run.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
