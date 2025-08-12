Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Pirates-Brewers, Red Sox-Astros, Dodgers-Angels)
All 30 MLB teams are in action on Tuesday, Aug. 12, which means there are a ton of ways to bet on the day’s action.
On Monday, I wrote about the playoff race heating up in both the AL and NL, and several teams will aim to improve their positioning on Tuesday night.
Two of those teams — the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros — are featured in today’s MLB best bets, as I believe we could see a high-scoring affair with two struggling arms on the mound.
Plus, there are a few other plays that I believe are worth considering for Tuesday’s action.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the picks, including the latest odds for these games, for Aug. 12.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 12
- Pittsburgh Pirates-Milwaukee Brewers First 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (-135)
- Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-181) vs. Los Angeles Angels
- Boston Red Sox-Houston Astros OVER 8 (-119)
Pittsburgh Pirates-Milwaukee Brewers First 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (-135)
Two of the best starting pitchers in the National League are on the mound in Milwaukee on Tuesday, as Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes takes on Milwaukee Brewers No. 1 Freddy Peralta.
If you like low-scoring games, this should be a fun one, as both Skenes (1.94 ERA) and Peralta (3.03 ERA) have been lights out in 2025.
Skenes has not allowed an earned run in five of his last seven outings (since July 1), and he’s given up more than two earned runs in just four of his 24 starts this season.
Meanwhile, Peralta has done a decent job against Pirates offense that is dead last in MLB in runs scored this season, allowing four earned runs in 9.1 innings (two starts) against them this season.
Betting an UNDER with Skenes on the mound has been very profitable this season, and I’m not sold on this Pirates offense making up the difference if Skenes holds Milwaukee scoreless in the early innings.
Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-181) vs. Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Dodgers have just a one-game lead in the NL West heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Angels, but they're heavily favored in this matchup at the best betting sites.
I’m buying the Dodgers to win this game, as youngster Emmet Sheehan has a 3.00 ERA this season and has given up two or fewer earned runs in six of his seven appearances in 2025.
Not only do I like Sheehan in this matchup, but the Angels are going with a bullpen game as reliever Víctor Mederos is making the start – just his third appearance all season.
The Angels have one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball this season, ranking 27th in bullpen ERA (4.86). I can’t trust them to get through a whole game with the ‘pen leading the way, even against a struggling Dodgers team.
Los Angeles is losing ground to the San Diego Padres, but it still ranks 10th in OPS and 11th in batting average over the last 15 days. The runs (19th) haven’t been there for the L.A. offense, but I expect that to turn around in a favorable matchup tonight.
Boston Red Sox-Houston Astros OVER 8 (-119)
Tuesday’s pitching matchup between the Red Sox and Astros features Boston newcomer Dustin May (4.93 ERA) and Astros youngster Spencer Arrighetti (7.43 ERA).
This will be Arrighetti’s fourth appearance of the 2025 season, and he’s allowed five runs in back-to-back outings, including his last appearance where he gave up 11 hits in just 3.2 innings of work.
That’s not a great sign for Houston, as the Red Sox are sixth in batting average, fifth in OPS and third in runs scored over the last 15 days.
However, the Astros aren’t far behind, ranking fifth in batting average, eighth in OPS and 10th in runs scored during that stretch.
I expect them to be able to get to May, who has seen his ERA skyrocket after a strong start to the season. In his first start with Boston, May allowed six hits and three runs in just 3.2 innings of work in a 7-3 loss.
After posting a 1.06 ERA in his first three outings of the season, May has a 5.66 ERA since and ranks in the 18th percentile overall in expected ERA this season.
These offenses should have a field day against these struggling starters on Tuesday night.
