Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Opening Odds for Game 1 of World Series (Los Angeles Favored on Friday)
It took seven games, but the Toronto Blue Jays outlasted the Seattle Dodgers in the ALCS to advance to the World Series for the first time since 1993. Waiting for them, though, is the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.
Blake Snell is expected to toe the rubber for Los Angeles in Game 1, while Toronto has yet to name a starter as of Wednesday.
The Dodgers are heavy favorites in the World Series, but is that the case for Game 1?
Here’s a look at the opening odds for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, Oct. 24.
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+118)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-143)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -157
- Blue Jays +129
Total
- 7.5 (Over +100/Under -121)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Blake Snell (3-0, 0.86 ERA)
- Blue Jays: TBA
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 24
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Dodgers record: 90-72 (0-0)
- Blue Jays record: 87-75 (0-0)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Early Prediction
Blake Snell has been dynamite for the Dodgers in the playoffs. After allowing two runs on four hits in seven innings against the Reds, he’s allowed no runs on two hits with 19 strikeouts across 14 innings against the Phillies and Brewers.
The Blue Jays have yet to name a starter, but could either turn to Kevin Gausman, who pitched in relief in Game 7, or save their ace for Game 2 and hand the ball to rookie Trey Yesavage for the opening game.
Either way, I like the Dodgers to start the series with a victory on the road in Toronto.
