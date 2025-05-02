Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 2
Don’t look now, but the Atlanta Braves are starting to get hot, winning seven of their last 10 games heading into a weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Braves have moved into third in the NL East, but they have a tough matchup against a Dodgers team that has won five games in a row to take back first place in the NL West.
Los Angeles is favored on the road in this matchup, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1.06 ERA) gets the ball for his seventh start of the 2025 season.
Should bettors trust him to get the job done against Grant Holmes and the Braves?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this NL battle.
Dodgers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-105)
- Braves +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -180
- Braves: +150
Total
- 9 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dodgers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-2, 1.06 ERA)
- Atlanta: Grant Holmes (2-1, 4.50 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 2
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Dodgers record: 21-10
- Braves record: 14-16
Dodgers vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+400)
If you’re looking to bet on a Dodgers star in this matchup, Teoscar Hernandez could be a great pick to go deep, which I shared in today’s best home run picks for SI Betting:
Hernandez has limited at bats against Holmes, but he’s 1-for-1 with a two-run homer and a walk against him.
Pretty good, huh?
Holmes has a 4.50 ERA and 5.45 FIP this season, allowing five homers in six appearances (five starts).
Every night, there are a ton of Dodgers to consider betting on, but I like Hernandez a lot in this matchup. He’s already smacked nine homers in the 2025 season and his hitting an impressive .310.
Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers have dominated in Yamamoto’s stats this season, and I wrote earlier today in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column why I’d back them in this matchup:
This season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are 4-2 in Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s starts, and the second-year starter has an impressive 1.06 ERA.
As a result, the Dodgers are favored on the road against a surging Atlanta team that has won seven of its last 10. However, the Braves are just 3-3 in Grant Holmes’ outings, and he’s posted a 4.50 ERA and 5.45 FIP in the 2025 season.
I love the Dodgers offense (third in MLB in OPS) to have a big game to help Yamamoto earn the win here.
L.A. is now 21-10 in the 2025 season, and it has won five games in a row to get into first place in the NL West. With the better pitcher on the mound, the Dodgers are the best to make on Friday.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-180 at DraftKings)
