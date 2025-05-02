Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Aaron Judge, Teoscar Hernandez)
Every day at SI Betting, we share our favorite players to bet on to hit a home run, and Friday’s action is no different.
Plus, who doesn’t love a small wager on the long ball? It’s one of the best parts of the game!
There are two AL MVP candidates that I’m eyeing on Friday, as Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals have a great matchup against a struggling Baltimore Orioles team.
In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers may tee off against Grant Holmes, who has struggled in 2025 for the Atlanta Braves.
Here’s a full breakdown of the best home run props for tonight’s action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, May 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+170)
- Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+370)
- Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+170)
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has dominated this season, hitting .427 with a 1.282 OPS and 10 homers. He’s off to one of the best starts in MLB history, and now he has a great matchups against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
The Rays have righty Ryan Pepiot on the mound, and he’s allowed eight homers in six outings in 2025. Judge has limited at bats against Pepiot in his career, but he is 2-for-6 against him.
This price isn’t as attractive as some home run props, but Judge has been way too good this season to pass up against a home-run prone starter.
Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Witt Jr. has just three homers in the 2025 season, but he’s still hitting at a high level, posting a .322 batting average.
The Orioles have Dean Kremer on the bump in this matchup, and he has struggled mightily in the 2025 season, posting a 7.04 ERA while allowing seven homers in six starts.
Witt has thrived against Kremer in his career, going 4-for-11 with one homer. He is in a great spot to tee off tonight, especially since the Baltimore bullpen is one of the worst in MLB, posting a 4.74 ERA this season.
Teoscar Hernandez to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Hernandez has limited at bats against Holmes, but he’s 1-for-1 with a two-run homer and a walk against him.
Pretty good, huh?
Holmes has a 4.50 ERA and 5.45 FIP this season, allowing five homers in six appearances (five starts).
Every night, there are a ton of Dodgers to consider betting on, but I like Hernandez a lot in this matchup. He’s already smacked nine homers in the 2025 season and his hitting an impressive .310.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
