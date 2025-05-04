Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, May 4
The Los Angeles Dodgers are aiming to complete a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves after a massive 10-3 win on Saturday.
Oddsmakers are buying the first place Dodgers in this matchup, setting them as road favorites with Dustin May on the mound for this Sunday Night Baseball clash. The Braves are countering with Bryce Elder, who has gotten off to a slow start this season.
Still, Atlanta is 3-2 straight up in the five starts that Elder has made this season, and has been much better at home (8-5) than on the road (6-13).
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, probable pitchers, players to bet in the prop market and my game prediction.
Dodgers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+114)
- Braves +1.5 (-135)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -135
- Braves: +114
Total
- 9.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Dodgers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Dustin May (1-1, 3.95 ERA)
- Atlanta: Bryce Elder (1-1, 5.33 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Dodgers record: 23-10
- Braves record: 14-18
Dodgers vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+245)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Ohtani is worth a look on Sunday:
Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is red hot right now, as he has two homers and five hits over his last four games, scoring eight runs in the process.
On Sunday night, he has a great matchup against Atlanta Braves righty Bryce Elder, who enters this matchup with a 5.33 ERA and 5.87 FIP in just five outings. In those outings, Elder has multiple games where he’s allowed at least two homers, giving up six total in 2025.
That’s a great sign for this Dodgers offense, and Ohtani has been awesome against Elder in his career, going 2-for-5 with a home run.
He’s worth a bet in the middle of this hot streak.
Dodgers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers are road favorites in this matchup, and I shared in today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting why I believe they are the bet to make with the superior pitcher on the mound on May 4:
The Dodgers are favored to complete the sweep of the Braves on Sunday night, and I’m buying them with Dustin May on the bump.
May has been shaky in his last two outings, allowing 10 earned runs, but overall the Dodgers youngster has a 3.95 ERA and has led his team to a 3-2 record in five starts. The Dodgers are rolling right now, winning seven games in a row to take sole possession of first in the NL West.
On the Braves side, Bryce Elder has struggled in 2025, posting an ERA and FIP north of 5.00. He’s also given up at least three runs in four of his five outings.
That’s not going to cut it against a Dodgers team that is third in MLB in OPS, fourth in batting average and third in runs scored. Plus, Los Angeles also has a better bullpen ERA than Atlanta this season.
I’ll gladly back the Dodgers to complete the sweep as road favorites on Sunday.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)
