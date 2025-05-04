Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Shohei Ohtani, Francisco Lindor)
Sunday’s Major League Baseball action features a loaded slate, including a doubleheader between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Every day at SI Betting, we try to deliver some winners in our favorite players to hit a home run. While these props are tough to predict, they usually pay out at a pretty great price when we’re able to come through.
On Sunday, I’m targeting one of the Mets’ stars – although the second game of today’s doubleheader is where he has the best matchup.
On top of that, there is a Los Angeles Dodgers slugger worth targeting for their Sunday night matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
Let’s root for some homers on May 4!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, May 4
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+245)
- Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+245)
Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is red hot right now, as he has two homers and five hits over his last four games, scoring eight runs in the process.
On Sunday night, he has a great matchup against Atlanta Braves righty Bryce Elder, who enters this matchup with a 5.33 ERA and 5.87 FIP in just five outings. In those outings, Elder has multiple games where he’s allowed at least two homers, giving up six total in 2025.
That’s a great sign for this Dodgers offense, and Ohtani has been awesome against Elder in his career, going 2-for-5 with a home run.
He’s worth a bet in the middle of this hot streak.
Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is hitting .295 with six homers in the 2025 season, and he has a great matchup in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader with St. Louis.
The Cardinals are expected to start Andre Pallante in that matchup, and Lindor has dominated against him in his career, going 5-for-11 (.455) with two walks in 13 plate appearances.
Pallante is also struggling this season, posting a 4.13 ERA and 5.32 FIP through six outings while allowing six home runs. He’s given up at least one homer in five of his six games this season.
If Lindor plays in both games of this doubleheader, he’s a solid bet to go deep in the late matchup on Sunday.
