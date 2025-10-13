Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NLCS Game 1
The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to make back-to-back World Series appearances, and they’re favored to do so heading into Game 1 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Los Angeles is the favorite to win the World Series, and it’ll turn to lefty Blake Snell in Game 1 of the NLCS. The Brewers have yet to announce a starter in this game, as they just played on Saturday night, defeating the Chicago Cubs in a winner-take-all Game 5 in the NLDS.
Milwaukee was solid at home in the 2025 season, but it is an underdog in Game 1.
The Dodgers are 5-1 this postseason, winning two games on the road in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Can they carry that momentum into this series against a tough Milwaukee pitching staff?
Here’s a breakdown of Game 1, including the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+109)
- Brewers +1.5 (-133)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -157
- Brewers: +128
Total
- 7.5 (Over -117/Under -104)
Dodgers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA, 2-0, 1.38 ERA)
- Milwaukee: TBA
Milwaukee has yet to announce a starter for Game 1, although it seems that it’ll either be an opener or Jose Quintana or Quinn Priester. The Brewers are planning to start ace Freddy Peralta in Game 2.
Dodgers vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 13
- Time: 8:08 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): TBS/truTV/HBO Max
- Series: Tied 0-0
Dodgers vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Blake Snell OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (-107)
Through two starts this postseason, Snell has allowed five walks, including four in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Snell allowed just one hit in that game, but he could be prone to the free pass against a Milwaukee team that was fourth in MLB in walks drawn this season. The Brewers have also walked 18 times in five games in the playoffs.
Snell ranks in just the 18th percentile amongst MLB pitchers in walk percentage this season, and he has pitched deep into games this postseason (at least six innings in each start). While I think he’s the pitcher to back in this game, I wouldn’t be shocked if he allows one too many free passes and clears this line.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m taking the Dodgers to win Game 1:
This is a quick turnaround for the Brewers, who had their struggles on the road against the Chicago Cubs in the NLDS.
While Milwaukee finished with the best record in the NL this season, it is not set up great for Game 1 with ace Freddy Peralta set to pitch in Game 2.
The Brewers could start Jose Quintana, Quinn Priester or go with a bullpen game in this matchup. The Milwaukee bullpen does have a 1.20 ERA this postseason, but I lean with Blake Snell in this series opener.
Snell had a 2.35 ERA in the regular season, and he’s been lights out in the playoffs, allowing just five hits and two runs across 13.0 innings of work (two starts). The Dodgers won those games 10-5 and 4-3.
Los Angeles has just one loss in the playoffs, and it’s well-rested heading into this Game 1.
Even though the Dodgers were just one game over .500 on the road in the regular season, they’re 2-0 in the playoffs and should have the pitching advantage in this game.
I lean with them to take a 1-0 series lead on Monday night.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-157 at DraftKings)
