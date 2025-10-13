Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mariners-Blue Jays, Dodgers-Brewers, Trey Yesavage)
Ready to bet on some playoff baseball?
Game 1 of the NLCS kicks off on Monday night, as the Los Angeles Dodgers are set as road favorites against the Milwaukee Brewers, who are coming off a win on Saturday night in Game 5 of the ALDS.
In the American League, the Seattle Mariners upset the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday night, but they are set as road dogs in Game 2. Toronto was 27 games over .500 at home in the regular season, but can it bounce back with youngster Trey Yesavage on the mound?
The Mariners have skyrocketed in the odds to win the World Series after their Game 1 upset, while Los Angeles remains the clear favorite before the series with Milwaukee begins tonight.
I have picks for each of these games, including a prop for Yesavage in his second postseason start.
Here’s a breakdown of each pick and the latest odds as these teams battle for a berth in the World Series.
MLB Best Bets for Monday, Oct. 13
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Seattle Mariners +1.5 (-194) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-157) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- Trey Yesavage OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-113)
Seattle Mariners +1.5 (-194) vs. Toronto Blue Jays
The Mariners pulled off an upset against Toronto’s ace – Kevin Gausman – in Game 1, and I think they are in a prime spot to cover in Game 2.
Gilbert had to pitch in the 15-inning marathon Game 5 on Friday night in the ALDS, but he was lights out in that matchup, tossing two innings of three-hit ball. Overall, Gilbert has allowed just seven hits and one run across eight innings this postseason.
Now, Yesavage was great against the Yankees in the ALDS, allowing just one walk across 5.1 innings of work, but I’m not sure he’ll have a super long leash in Game 2 of this series. The Jays took him out while he was pitching a no-hitter against the Yanks, and the rookie was at just 78 pitches in that matchup.
Toronto’s bullpen is a concern in this series, as it has a 5.79 ERA in the postseason. Only the Cincinnati Reds and Yankees bullpens have posted worse marks.
Since this is close to a must-win game for Toronto, I’m not totally sold on backing the Mariners as underdogs, but I do think this ends up being a close game after there were just four runs scored in Game 1.
Seattle has played four games (out of six) this postseason that have been decided by two or fewer runs.
Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-157) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
This is a quick turnaround for the Brewers, who had their struggles on the road against the Chicago Cubs in the NLDS.
While Milwaukee finished with the best record in the NL this season, it is not set up great for Game 1 with ace Freddy Peralta set to pitch in Game 2.
The Brewers could start Jose Quintana, Quinn Priester or go with a bullpen game in this matchup. The Milwaukee bullpen does have a 1.20 ERA this postseason, but I lean with Blake Snell in this series opener.
Snell had a 2.35 ERA in the regular season, and he’s been lights out in the playoffs, allowing just five hits and two runs across 13.0 innings of work (two starts). The Dodgers won those games 10-5 and 4-3.
Los Angeles has just one loss in the playoffs, and it’s well-rested heading into this Game 1.
Even though the Dodgers were just one game over .500 on the road in the regular season, they’re 2-0 in the playoffs and should have the pitching advantage in this game.
I lean with them to take a 1-0 series lead on Monday night.
Trey Yesavage OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-113)
Even though he’s only made a handful of MLB starts, Yesavage is worth a look in the prop market in Game 2 of the ALCS.
The Toronto youngster did not allow a hit in the ALDS against the Yankees and struck out 11 batters in 5.1 innings. Yes, 11 of the 16 outs he recorded came via the strikeout.
Seattle has a strong offense, but it ranked 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game in the regular season, averaging over nine per night.
Yesavage has multiple outings (out of his four) in MLB with nine or more punchouts. If the Jays are willing to give him at least five innings, I think he’ll be in the mix to clear this line on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
