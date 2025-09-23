Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 23
The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched a playoff spot, but they are looking to win the NL West by closing out the final week of the regular season strong, starting with Tuesday’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona is just one game out of the final wild card spot in the National League, so it has a ton to play for against its NL West division rival.
Shohei Ohtani is on the mound for the 14th time in the 2025 season against Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt, who has a 5.02 ERA in 31 starts.
Can Ohtani lead theDodgers to a win as road favorites?
Let’s dive into the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this NL West battle with major playoff implications.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+102)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-124)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -163
- Diamondbacks: +133
Total
- 9 (Over +100/Under -122)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 3.29 ERA)
- Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt (13-8, 5.02 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 23
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): ARID and SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 88-68
- Diamondbacks record: 79-77
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+430)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop picks – Daily Dinger – why Freeman has a great matchup:
Freeman has been solid in the 2025 season, hitting .292 with 21 home runs and an .850 OPS for the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.
On Tuesday night, Freeman gets to face a familiar arm in Arizona Diamondbacks righty Brandon Pfaadt, who has allowed 24 home runs in 31 appearances this season, posting a 5.02 ERA overall.
Pfaadt ranks in the sixth percentile in expected ERA and the second percentile in expected batting average against this season, so he’s an easy starter to fade.
Meanwhile, Freeman is 6-for-19 (.316) with three doubles and a homer against Pfaadt in his career. The Dodgers star has also homered 14 times with a .295 batting average against right-handed pitching. He’s a solid target at this price on Tuesday.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers have not been great when Ohtani’s pitched this season, going just 5-8, but part of that is due to the fact that he hasn’t pitched deep into games as the team ramps him up in his return from Tommy John.
Still, the Dodgers star has a 3.29 ERA and a 2.12 Fielding Independent Pitching, a sign that he’s due for some positive regression with the playoff approaching.
Ohtani tossed five innings without allowing a hit or run in his last start, but the Dodgers went on to lose that game to the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 9-6. So, I’m going to take the bullpens out of play in this matchup.
Pfaadt has a decent record, but as I mentioned above, he ranks in the sixth percentile in expected ERA and has a WHIP of 1.34 in 2025.
Ohtani has given up two or fewer runs in 11 of his 13 outings this season, and he’s pitched 8.2 scoreless innings in September. I think the Dodgers will be able to get out to an early lead with the two-way superstar on the mound on Tuesday.
Pick: Dodgers First 5 Innings Moneyline (-154 at DraftKings)
