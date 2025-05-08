Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, May 8
One of the best matchups in baseball on Thursday takes place in Arizona as the NL West contending Arizona Diamondbacks host the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers.
This divisional matchup will be one to watch as the season goes on, and oddsmakers have the Dodgers with a slight edge in this May meeting, setting them as road favorites on Thursday.
A big reason for that is that Yoshinobu Yamamoto (0.90 ERA) is on the mound for Thursday’s contest. He’s been lights out in 2025, and the Dodgers have benefitted, winning five of his seven outings.
Can Arizona and starter Brandon Pfaadt pull off an upset?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this NL West showdown.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+105)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -155
- Diamondbacks: +130
Total
- 9 (Over -120/Under +100)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-2, 0.90 ERA)
- Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt (5-2, 3.79 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 8
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): ARID, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 25-12
- Diamondbacks record: 19-18
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Earlier today, I shared in Daily Dinger – SI Betting’s best home run props – why Freddie Freeman is poised to have a big game on Thursday:
This season, Freeman is hitting .362 with eight homers for the Dodgers, and he’s crushed right-handed pitching.
Seven of Freeman’s eight homers in 2025 are against righties, and he’s posted an absurd .400/.469/.814 slash line against them.
On Thursday, Freeman is facing the Arizona Diamondbacks and a pitcher that he’s thrived against in his career – youngster Brandon Pfaadt. In 11 career at bats against the D-Backs righty, Freeman has four hits, including one homer and two doubles.
He should be able to tee off on Pfaadt in this one, as the young starter has given up seven homers in seven appearances in 2025.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
My favorite bet in this game is one I shared in today’s Walk-Off Wagers – our best bets for MLB at SI Betting – as I can’t bring myself to bet against Yamamoto this season, at least not now:
The Dodgers are rolling right now.
They’ve won eight of their last 10 games and sit in first place in the NL West with a 25-12 record, which has led to oddsmakers setting them as home favorites in a divisional battle with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Unfortunately for Arizona, Yamamoto is on the mound, and he’s posted a 0.90 ERA in seven starts, leading the Dodgers to a 5-2 record in those games. The righty allowed just one hit over six innings in his last start, and he hasn’t allowed more than two hits or five runs in any of his seven outings in 2025.
Even for an Arizona offense that is fourth in MLB in OPS, this is a daunting matchup.
On the D-Backs’ side, Brandon Pfaadt will get the ball for the eighth time this season, and he’s coming off a rough outing against the Philadelphia Phillies where he allowed nine hits and seven runs (six earned) in a loss.
Pfaadt has a 3.79 ERA, but he ranks in just the 18th percentile in expected ERA, per Statcast. That’s going to be an issue against a Dodgers team that is No. 2 in MLB in OPS this season.
Since L.A. has such a big advantage on the mound, I’ll back it as a road favorite in this matchup. The Dodgers are one game over .500 on the road this season while the Diamondbacks are just 9-10 straight up at home.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)
