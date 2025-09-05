Dodgers vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 5
The Angeles Dodgers are looking to snap a four-game losing streak on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Dodgers are still in first place in the NL West, but they are losing ground in the race for the best record in the NL to the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies.
Meanwhile, the O’s have won three in a row and are a perfect team that can play spoiler despite being in last place in the AL East.
Tyler Glasnow (3.41 ERA) gets the ball for L.A. on Friday against Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (4.52 ERA).
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s matchup.
Dodgers vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-104)
- Orioles +1.5 (-116)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -169
- Orioles: +138
Total
- 8.5 (Over -123/Under +101)
Dodgers vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Tyler Glasnow (1-3, 3.41 ERA)
- Baltimore: Dean Kremer (9-10, 4.52 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 5
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 78-62
- Orioles record: 64-76
Dodgers vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tyler Glasnow UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-175)
This is a pretty easy prop bet for Glasnow, who has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his 14 starts of the 2025 season.
Glasnow has allowed three or more runs in back-to-back outings, but the Orioles offense is far from one of the best in baseball, ranking 17th in runs scored, 21st in batting average and 15th in OPS.
I like this prop for Glasnow, even though we have to lay since juice (-175) on it.
Dodgers vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers are in a prime spot to snap their losing streak, and I broke down why in SI Betting’s MLB Best bets for Friday:
Tyler Glasnow and the Los Angeles Dodgers have a two-game lead in the NL West division, but they’re aiming to snap a three-game skid on Friday night.
Luckily for the Dodgers, they’ll take on a Baltimore Orioles team that is 12 games under .500 – and six games under .500 at home – to begin their weekend series.
Baltimore has Dean Kremer on the mound, and he’s struggled in 2025, posting a 4.52 ERA while leading the O’s to just 10-17 mark in his outings. Kremer has given up 16 hits and 14 runs over his last two outings, which could be a major issue against a Dodgers offense that is third in MLB in runs scored and OPS.
As for Glasnow, he’s led L.A. to just a 6-8 record in his outings, but he’s put up a 3.41 ERA. Despite a 3.45 ERA in five August starts, Glasnow led the Dodgers to just a 1-4 record.
I think the righty’s luck will change against the last-place Orioles, especially since he’s allowed three or fewer runs in 12 of his 14 starts this season.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-169 at DraftKings)
