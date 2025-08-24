Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 24
The Los Angeles Dodgers have fallen out of the top spot in the NL West, but they’ll aim to get a game back on Sunday in a pick’em scenario against the San Diego Padres.
The best betting sites have given these squads equal chances to win on Sunday with Nick Pivetta taking the mound for San Diego against Los Angeles’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Both of these starts have sub-3.00 ERAs in the 2025 season, and we’ve seen a pair of low-scoring games (that San Diego has won) to open this three-game set.
So, what should we bet on in the series finale?
I have a player prop, a game pick and the latest odds for this NL West battle on Sunday afternoon.
Dodgers vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+149)
- Padres +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -110
- Padres: -110
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-8, 2.90 ERA)
- San Diego: Nick Pivetta (13-4, 2.81 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 24
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): SDPA, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 73-57
- Padres record: 74-56
Dodgers vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Padres Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nick Pivetta 2+ Walks Allowed (-170)
Pivetta walked two Dodgers (and only pitched four innings) in his first start against them this season, and while he ranks in the 77th percentile in walk percentage, this is a tough matchup.
The Dodgers have drawn the second-most walks in MLB this season, and Pivetta has walked multiple batters in 12 of his 25 starts, including five starts since July 1.
The righty has also worked into the sixth inning in 10 outings in a row, and the deeper he pitches into this one, the better chance there is he issues a couple of free passes. I’ll fade him in this market on Sunday.
Dodgers vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why the UNDER is my favorite pick for this NL West battle:
The Dodgers have lost the lead in the NL West, but they’re just a game back heading into Sunday’s series finale.
The Dodgers and Padres have combined for three and six runs in the first two games of this series, a trend we’d expect from a San Diego team that is one of the best UNDER squads in the league (72-54-4) this season.
On Sunday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.90 ERA) gets the ball against Nick Pivetta (2.81 ERA). This is a great pitching matchup, and I think it’s a perfect recipe for yet another UNDER.
Even though the Padres have a strong record in 2025, they’ve done it by leaning on their staff. San Diego ranks just 22nd in runs scored in 2025, but it has the best bullpen ERA (2.87) and the second-best team ERA (3.50) in baseball.
The Dodgers are just 18th in team ERA (4.16) because of their suspect bullpen (4.19 ERA), but they’ve played a ton of low-scoring games in Yamamoto’s starts, finishing with eight or fewer combined runs in 16 of his 24 outings.
With Los Angeles struggling to score in this series, I wouldn’t be shocked to see another pitcher’s duel on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.