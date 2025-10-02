Dodgers vs. Phillies Opening Odds for NLDS (Los Angeles Favored to Win Series)
One of the two NLDS matchups is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers made quick work of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card round to advance to play the Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-five series.
These two teams are atop the latest World Series odds, yet only one of them can advance to the NLCS, as the Milwaukee Brewers will play the winner of the Chicago Cubs-San Diego Padres series in the NLDS.
Philadelphia finished with the second-best record in the National League, winning 96 games during the regular season. While it has lost a key piece in Zack Wheeler for the rest of the season, Philly has an experienced lineup and an MVP candidate in slugger Kyle Schwarber.
However, the Dodgers won’t be an easy out after they won the World Series last season. Even though L.A. won less games than the Phillies in the regular season (93), it finished the campaign on a five-game winning streak. Now, after sweeping the Reds, the Dodgers are looking to carry that momentum into the NLDS.
Here’s a look at the opening series odds, Game 1 odds and the latest World Series odds before these teams face off on Saturday, Oct. 4.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Series Odds
- Dodgers: -125
- Phillies: +105
It’s interesting that Los Angeles is favored to win this series even though the Phillies are favored to win Game 1. Based on the latest odds at DraftKings, the most likely outcome for this series is that the Dodgers win in four games.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Correct Score Odds
- Dodgers in 4: +285
- Phillies in 5: +350
- Dodgers in 5: +425
- Phillies in 4: +500
- Dodgers in 3: +550
- Phillies in 3: +700
Earlier on Thursday, I shared how the Dodgers have overtaken the Phils as the World Series favorites, another sign that oddsmakers are high on them to win this series.
2025 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +320
- Philadelphia Phillies: +475
- Seattle Mariners: +500
- Toronto Blue Jays: +750
- Milwaukee Brewers: +800
- New York Yankees: +1000
- San Diego Padres: +1300
- Chicago Cubs: +1500
- Detroit Tigers: +1800
- Boston Red Sox: +1800
- Cleveland Guardians: +3000
As for Game 1, the Phillies are favored on the moneyline to win with Cristopher Sanchez expected to start against Shohei Ohtani. Philly lost its ace – Wheeler – for the season due to a thoracic outlet syndrome, which certainly lowers the team’s ceiling in this series.
Still, the Phils went 29 games over .500 (55-26) at home in the 2025 regular season. Philadelphia also won four of the six regular-season meetings between these teams, taking two out of three from the Dodgers in L.A. back in September.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Game 1 Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers +1.5 (-206)
- Phillies -1.5 (+167)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: +107
- Phillies: -131
Total
- 7.5 (Over -102/Under -119)
