Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 28
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a tough matchup on Monday against a Cincinnati Reds team that has won four games in a row to get back in the playoff mix in the National League.
The Dodgers have lost 13 of their last 19 games, and while they are still atop the NL West, they haven’t been nearly as dominant as they were earlier on in the 2025 season.
Despite that, oddsmakers have them set as road favorites on Monday with righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound against Reds youngster Chase Burns.
Burns is a highly-touted prospect, but he has gotten off to a rough start in the 2025 season, posting a 6.65 ERA in five outings. Can he turn things around at home against the defending World Series champions?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s action.
Dodgers vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+104)
- Reds +1.5 (-126)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -158
- Reds: +129
Total
- 9 (Over -115/Under -105)
Dodgers vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7, 2.55 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Chase Burns (0-2, 6.65 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 28
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSOH, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 61-45
- Reds record: 56-50
Dodgers vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Andy Pages to Hit a Home Run (+310)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – that Andy Pages is a great bet to continue his hot hitting since the All-Star break:
When betting on a Los Angeles Dodgers player to leave the yard, the default is almost always Shohei Ohtani. However, on Monday, I’m looking to outfielder Andy Pages, who is up to 19 home runs in the 2025 season.
Pages has been on a tear since the All-Star break, hitting .421 over the last week with a pair of home runs. He has a solid matchup at Great American Ball Park on Monday, as righty Chase Burns (four homers allowed in five starts) is on the mound.
Great American Ball Park has a home run mark of 125 this season, according to Statcast, meaning that players hit 25 percent more home runs there than the league average park.
That’s the second-highest mark in MLB, behind only Dodger Stadium.
That sets up well for Pages to go deep, and he’s thrived against right-handed pitching this season, hitting 16 of his 19 homers against righties while posting a .282 batting average and a .838 OPS.
At +310, he’s a solid bet against Burns on Monday night.
Dodgers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
Los Angeles is just 11-9 in Yamamoto’s outings in the 2025 season, but the righty has pitched well overall, posting a 2.55 ERA while allowing three or fewer earned runs in 17 of his 20 outings.
Los Angeles has really struggled backing up all of its starters, posting a 4.34 bullpen ERA entering this game. Despite that, I still like the Dodgers to win this matchup on the road against Burns.
The Reds are rolling right now, but Burns has not been great in his first five starts, posting a 6.65 ERA while allowing 24 hits and 11 walks in 21.2 innings of work. Against a Dodgers team that is No. 1 in runs scored and No. 2 in OPS this season, Burns is not going to get away with allowing a ton of baserunners on Monday night.
Plus, Cincy is just 1-4 with the young righty on the mound, losing each of his last four starts. The Reds’ lone win with Burns on the bump came in 11 innings over the New York Yankees.
I’ll back the Dodgers and Yamamoto to get back on track after losing the final two games of their weekend series.
Pick: Dodgers Moneyline (-158 at DraftKings)
