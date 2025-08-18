Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 18
It’s rare to see a -300 favorite in an MLB baseball game, but that’s what we have at many of the best betting sites for the Los Angeles Dodgers-Colorado Rockies matchup on Monday night.
Los Angeles is in first place in the NL West, and it is expected to dominate the Rockies with Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.84 ERA) taking the mound against Colorado’s Kyle Freeland (5.18 ERA).
With Freeland on the bump, there is a player prop that I love for Shohei Ohtani, who is hitting .667 against Freeland in his career.
But, with the Dodgers set as such massive favorites, how should bettors approach this game overall?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my prediction, and more for this NL West series opener on Monday night.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-197)
- Rockies +1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -304
- Rockies: +239
Total
- 11 (Over -109/Under -112)
Dodgers vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-8, 2.84 ERA)
- Colorado: Kyle Freeland (3-12, 5.18 ERA)
Dodgers vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 18
- Time: 8:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, SportsNet LA
- Dodgers record: 71-53
- Rockies record: 35-89
Dodgers vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+160)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Ohtani should continue to dominate against Freeland on Monday night:
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has homered 43 times in the 2025 season, making him one of the more reliable players to bet on in this market. I am backing Ohtani on Monday night against the Colorado Rockies, who have the worst team ERA in MLB.
Colorado is starting lefty Kyle Freeland on Monday, and he’s struggled in 2025, allowing 16 homers in 22 starts while posting a 5.18 ERA.
Ohtani has absolutely dominated against Freeland in his career, going 4-for-6 with two homers and a double – good for an OPS of 2.500.
Not only that, but Ohtani has thrived against left-handed pitching this season, hitting .283 (better than he has hit against righties) with 10 homers and an OPS of .894.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
Even with the Dodgers set as massive favorites on Monday, I don’t trust either of these teams on the run line.
So far this season, both the Dodgers and Rockies are 53-71 on the run line – tied for the third-worst record in MLB. There’s no way bettors should lay -197 for the Dodgers to win by two or more runs, and the Rockies have 35 wins all season long – they are impossible to trust.
So, I’m looking to the Rockies’ team total in this matchup.
Yamamoto has a 2.84 ERA in 2025, and he allowed just one hit and no runs in his lone start against Colorado earlier this season, which resulted in an 8-1 win for Los Angeles.
The Rockies have scored 3.78 runs per game this season – third-fewest in MLB – and they rank 25th in OPS and 23rd in batting average.
Yamamoto has allowed more than three earned runs in just four starts this season, and I expect that the L.A. bullpen (4.19 ERA in 2025) will be able to keep one of the league’s worst offenses in check.
So, rather than betting on a side, I’m taking the UNDER on Colorado’s team total (3.5) in this series opener on Monday night.
Pick: Rockies Team Total UNDER 3.5 Runs (+105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.