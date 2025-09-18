Dolphins vs. Bills Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 3
Who’s ready to bet on some primetime touchdowns?
There aren’t many teams better to bet against in the touchdown market than the Miami Dolphins, as they’ve allowed 66 points through the first two weeks of the 2025 season.
Miami is set as a massive underdog in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, with the total pushing 50, a sign that oddsmakers expect the Bills to hit pay dirt early and often on Thursday.
Buffalo has scored 30 or more points in back-to-back games with running back James Cook picking up right where he left off in 2024 when it comes to finding the end zone.
Does he score against a soft Miami defense in Week 3?
I’ve got a few anytime touchdown player picks as these AFC East rivals battle on Thursday night. With Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen under center, bettors have a ton of options to consider in this matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Dolphins vs. Bills
- De’Von Achane Anytime TD (+125)
- Keon Coleman Anytime TD (+165)
- Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (+170)
De’Von Achane Anytime TD (+125)
The Bills have struggled to stop the run in the 2025 season, allowing three rushing touchdowns and a league-worst 6.8 yards per carry through two games this season.
Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson both ran wild on the Bills in Week 1, while the New York Jets finished with 100 rushing yards against Buffalo in Week 2.
Enter Dolphins running back De’Von Achane, who has scored through the air in each of the team’s opening games of the 2025 season.
I think this is a prime spot to back Achane since he’s going to be involved in both the running game and the air attack. However, this could be one of the best matchups he has all season when it comes to running the ball. So far in 2025, Achane has 85 rushing yards on 18 carries.
I’d expect him to be heavily involved on Thursday night.
Keon Coleman Anytime TD (+165)
Second-year receiver Keon Coleman had a massive showing in Week 1 against Baltimore, catching eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.
He cooled off in Week 2 in a blowout win over the Jets where the Bills registered less than 200 passing yards between Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky.
This is a great matchup for Coleman against a Dolphins secondary that does not return a single starter from last season. Miami has already allowed three passing touchdowns and the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL this season.
Coleman saw 11 targets in Week 1, and I expect him to be heavily involved in the game plan once again in Week 3. At +165, Coleman has intriguing odds as arguably the Bills’ top pass catcher this season.
Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (+170)
Tyreek Hill has yet to find the end zone this season for Miami, but the star wideout did turn in a 100-yard day in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.
I wouldn’t be shocked if the Dolphins look to involve Hill even more against the Bills, and with this game potentially ending up in a blowout, there is a chance for a garbage time score for one of the NFL’s most explosive receivers.
Hill has been targeted 13 times this season, reeling in 10 of those passes for 149 yards. Buffalo has been banged up in the secondary so far in 2025, so I wouldn’t be shocked if Hill got loose for a big gain or two on Thursday night.
