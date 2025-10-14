Dolphins vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The Toilet Bowl of Week 7 is a game between the 1-5 Miami Dolphins and the 1-5 Cleveland Browns.
Just because it's a game between two teams with no playoff hopes at this point in the season doesn't mean we can't try to win a bet on it. In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game, including the odds and my favorite wager.
Dolphins vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Dolphins +3 (-113)
- Browns -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Dolphins +125
- Browns -154
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-107)
- UNDER 40.5 (-114)
Dolphins vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Dolphins Record: 1-5
- Browns Record: 1-5
Dolphins vs. Browns Betting Trends
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Dolphins' last five games
- Browns are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Dolphins
- Dolphins are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games vs. AFC North opponents
- Browns are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games
- The UNDER is 8-3 in the Browns' last 11 games
- The Browns are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games vs. AFC East opponents
Dolphins vs. Browns Injury Reports
Dolphins Injury Report
- Tyrel Dodson, LB - Questionable
- Storm Duck, CB - Questionable
- Elijah Campbell, S - Questionable
- Jason Sanders, K - IR-R
- Liam Eichenberg, OT - PUP-R
Browns Injury Report
- Mike Hall Jr., DT - Questionable
- Cam Robinson, OT - Questionable
- Gage Larvadain, WR - Questionable
- David Njoku, TE - Questionable
- Jack Conklin, OT - Questionable
Dolphins vs. Browns Key Player to Watch
- Dillon Gabriel, QB - Cleveland Browns
Dillon Gabriel has made a few nice plays in his first two starts, but he has largely struggled. The good news is he hasn't thrown an interception yet this season, and the even better news is that he gets to face by far the worst defense he'll have faced so far in his rookie season. If he can't produce against the Dolphins' defense, it may be time to start looking in another direction.
Dolphins vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Browns at home:
Speaking of dysfunctional locker rooms, the Dolphins might be in the worst situation in the NFL despite having a win on the season. Their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has spoken about players not showing up for "players only" meetings, and their head coach, Mike McDaniel, talks to the media like he's just gotten back from the front lines.
There's not much to praise the Browns for offensively, but at least their defense has been strong to start the season. Their pass rush has been effective, and they rank inside the top 10 in most metrics. Meanwhile, the Dolphins' defense is in the bottom three in the league, including 31st in opponent EPA and DVOA. That will set up rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel to have by far the easiest matchup he's had through his first few starts.
Pick: Browns -3 (-108) via Caesars
