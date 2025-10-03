Dolphins vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Can Miami Stay Hot?)
The Miami Dolphins picked up their first win of the season on Monday Night Football, and now have a chance to make it two in a row in Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers came back down to reality with a 42-13 loss in New England after their 30-0 win over the Falcons the week prior.
The oddsmakers are expecting a close game with a 1.5-point spread at the best betting sites for this matchup.
The Dolphins have played a few close games, but how will they fare without Tyreek Hill?
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 5 matchup.
Dolphins vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dolphins -1.5 (-105)
- Panthers +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Dolphins: -120
- Panthers: +100
Total
- 45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has dropped a point from 46.5 to 45.5 in Carolina.
Can the Dolphins stay hot and pick up their first road win of the season?
Dolphins vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite pick for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he bets on every game, every week:
The Carolina Panthers' 30-0 win against the Falcons in Week 3 still has people convinced they have some life to them. At the end of the day, this is a terrible football team that ranks 29th in the league in Net Yards per Play at -1.3. Their secondary has been solid, but their run defense and entire offense leave a ton to be desired.
That lack of run defense could come back to haunt them in this game. They rank 31st in opponent rush EPA and have allowed 4.9 yards per carry through the first four weeks. Now, they have to take on a Dolphins team whose running game has been their biggest strength, ranking in the top 5 in most rushing metrics.
De’Von Achane could run wild given the Panthers’ putrid rushing defense. He should help lead the Dolphins to victory in Carolina on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Dolphins 27, Panthers 23
