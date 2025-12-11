SI

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Falcons vs Buccaneers Thursday Night Football

Geoff Ulrich

DraftKings promo code offer: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win for Falcons vs Buccaneers Thursday Night Football. No code needed. / Sports Illustrated

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer without needing any promotional code for Thursday Night Football on Dec. 11. The bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion is available for the Falcons vs Buccaneers matchup. This rivalry game features Tampa Bay (7-6) fighting for playoff positioning against Atlanta (4-9), who enters as dangerous spoilers looking to disrupt their division rival's postseason hopes.

DraftKings promo code offer delivers $200 in bonus bets for Thursday Night Football

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer for new customers. The promotion requires a minimum $5 deposit and qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, including the Falcons vs Buccaneers game. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings provides $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.

The bonus arrives as eight separate $25 bonus bets, delivered instantly or within 72 hours. Key terms include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the bonus token.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
  • The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.
  • Original $5 bet winnings can be withdrawn immediately if successful.

For example, if you bet $5 on Tampa Bay to cover the spread against Atlanta and win, you receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. However, if the Buccaneers fail to cover, you only lose your initial $5 wager with no bonus bets awarded. This DraftKings new-user promo targets the high-stakes NFC South rivalry where Tampa Bay needs a victory to maintain playoff momentum.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings promo for Falcons vs Buccaneers

New customers can secure this promo code for DraftKings by following these simple registration steps for Thursday Night Football:

  1. Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering personal information for identity verification.
  2. Make a minimum $5 deposit using preferred payment methods like PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet options.
  3. Select the bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Falcons vs Buccaneers betting options.
  4. If your wager wins, receive $200 in bonus bets plus original winnings that can be withdrawn immediately.

Remember that DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes are not required for this welcome offer. For more information about the platform's features and betting options, read our comprehensive DraftKings review.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond this welcome bonus. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These recurring DraftKings promo codes and bonuses often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets like Thursday Night Football spreads and player props.

  • NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
  • Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Geoff Ulrich
