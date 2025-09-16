Dream vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for WNBA Playoffs Game 2
Even though Kelsey Mitchell dropped 27 points for the Indiana Fever in Game 1 of the first round, the Atlanta Dream have a 1-0 series lead as things shift to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.
A win on Tuesday night would move Atlanta to the semifinals, and the No. 3 seed in the W has been working towards this all year long, ranking second in the W in net rating while posting one of the best against the spread records in the league.
Indiana was 13-9 at home in the regular season, but the team is down several rotation players – including All-Star guard Caitlin Clark – in this series (and for the rest of the season).
After a 12-point loss in Game 1, can the Fever force a winner-take-all Game 3 in Atlanta?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Game 2 on Tuesday night.
Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dream -4 (-115)
- Fever +4 (-105)
Moneyline
- Dream: -192
- Fever: +160
Total
- 158 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dream vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Dream lead 1-0
Dream vs. Fever Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- None to report
Fever Injury Report
- Caitlin Clark – out
- Damiris Dantas – out
- Chloe Bibby – out
- Sydney Colson – out
- Sophie Cunningham – out
- Aari McDonald – out
Dream vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Allisha Gray OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
After playing limited minutes due to an injury to close out the regular season, Gray dropped 20 points on 5-of-16 shooting in Game 1 against Indiana.
The Dream star played 34:58 in Game 1, and her usage is noteworthy since she averaged a career-high 13.0 shots per game in the regular season.
Overall, Gray is averaging 18.4 points per game in 2025, and I think she ends up closer to 20 points than this line suggests in Game 2.
Dream vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on the Dream in a moneyline parlay with the Las Vegas Aces:
The Dream have won seven games in a row entering Game 2 against the Fever, and I don’t see Indiana pulling off an upset – even at home – against this Dream team.
I don’t mind bettors laying the points in this game – Atlanta was 28-15-1 against the spread in the regular season – but I’m opting for a plus-money bet by parlaying the Dream and Aces together.
Indiana scored just 68 points in Game 1 despite a 27-point game from Kelsey Mitchell, and it doesn’t have nearly enough depth with Clark, Cunningham, Colson and McDonald all out for the season.
Atlanta was an elite road team in the regular season (14-8 straight up), and I don’t think this game deserves a 3.5-point adjustment in the spread from Game 1.
Favorites have gone 4-0 so far this postseason, and I expect that to continue in Tuesday’s Game 2 matchups.
Pick: Dream -4 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.