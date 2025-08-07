Dream vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 7
After beating the Washington Mystics by 16 points on Sunday, the Atlanta Dream has had three days off heading into Thursday’s contest against the Chicago Sky.
Chicago snapped a lengthy losing streak with a win – at home – over the Mystics on Tuesday, but Washington had made a major trade before that game, shipping All-Star guard Brittney Sykes to Seattle.
The Sky, who are without Angel Reese (back), are set as massive underdogs at home in Thursday’s matchup.
Atlanta (18-11) is tied for the third-best record in the WNBA, and it has been able to survive without All-Star Rhyne Howard, who is dealing with a knee injury and has not played since the All-Star break.
Can the Dream cover on the road to keep them in the mix for a top seed in the W?
Let’s break down the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Thursday’s action.
Dream vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dream -9.5 (-110)
- Sky +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: -485
- Sky: +370
Total
- 157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 7
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Dream record: 18-11
- Sky record: 8-21
Dream vs. Sky Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Brittney Griner – doubtful
- Taylor Thierry – day-to-day
- Rhyne Howard – doubtful
Sky Injury Report
- Angel Reese – out
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
Dream vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream WNBA Prop Bet
- Allisha Gray OVER Points
There haven’t been any props released yet for this matchup (as of this writing), but I love taking Allisha Gray to have a big game scoring the ball against the No. 12 defense in the W.
Gray is averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from 3-point range. Since the All-Star break, she’s pushed that number to 19.9 points per game in seven games.
If Howard remains out of the lineup, Gray should be in line for a big game on Thursday.
Dream vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
The Sky have combined for 150 points or less in each of their last three games, and since the All-Star break, they have cleared 70 points just three times in seven games.
Chicago does have one of the worst defenses in the W (12th in defensive rating), but Atlanta is likely at less than full strength in this game with Howard and Griner both dealing with injuries.
Not only that, but the Dream – despite a strong over record – don’t love to push the pace, ranking 12th in the league. Chicago (10th in pace) would love to play a slow-paced game as well, except it doesn't have nearly as much offensive firepower, especially with Reese hurt.
I think the UNDER is the play in this matchup, as Chicago may not do enough on the offensive end to push this game close to 160 combined points.
Pick: UNDER 157.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
