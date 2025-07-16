Dream vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 16
The Atlanta Dream are aiming to avoid a three-game skid before the All-Star break, as they’re set as road favorites on Wednesday against the Chicago Sky and star forward Angel Reese.
Chicago dropped Monday’s game against the Minnesota Lynx, but the Sky have been much better at home (4-5) than on the road (3-9) in the 2025 season.
Atlanta is down a key piece of its lineup, as All-Star guard Rhyne Howard (knee) is expected to miss at least the rest of the month. Can the Dream stay afloat in the WNBA standings without one of their best scorers?
Let’s take a look at the odds, a prop bet prediction and my game pick for this Eastern Conference clash.
Dream vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Dream -6 (-110)
- Sky +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: -258
- Sky: +210
Total
- 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 16
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): The U, WCIU, PeachtreeTV
- Dream record: 12-9
- Sky record: 7-14
Dream vs. Sky Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Rhyne Howard – out
Sky Injury Report
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
- Michaela Onyenwere – day-to-day
- Ariel Atkins – day-to-day
Dream vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets
These prop bet picks were written before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Angel Reese OVER Points and Rebounds
Angel Reese has been on a tear as of late, averaging 18.1 points and 14.9 rebounds per game over her last nine contests. Reese had a huge game in the loss to Minnesota, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 9-for-14 from the field.
I think she’s a solid target to go OVER her rebounds and points prop on Wednesday, as the former Rookie of the Year runner-up has picked up at least 15 points in 10 rebounds in each of her last eight games.
Dream vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the Sky to cover as home underdogs:
The Chicago Sky have played just nine home games in the 2025 season, but they are 4-5 in those games and just 3-9 on the road.
Chicago enters this matchup off of a loss to the Lynx, but it has played much better as of late, winning four of its last nine games to move ahead of a few teams in the standings. The Sky still have one of the worst net ratings in the W, but they are solid against the spread this season, going 12-9.
After a strong start ATS to begin the season, the Dream have come back to earth and sit at 11-10 ATS and 12-9 straight up this season.
With Rhyne Howard out for the rest of the month with a knee injury, the Dream could end up taking a small step back, especially on offense.
The Sky are a tough team to trust when looking at their overall numbers (12th in net rating, 11th in offensive rating, 11th in defensive rating), but they’ve been close to a .500 team at home.
I’ll take the points with oddsmakers giving Angel Reese and company six points on Wednesday.
Pick: Sky +6 (-110 at DraftKings)
